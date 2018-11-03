Jim Langley: Watchful Waiting and Active Surveillance

Faith

Over the past 12 months, I’ve taken the watchful waiting approach to dealing with my prostate cancer diagnosis.

This particular form of cancer usually grows very slowly. In fact due to the slow growth, many older men often hold off on surgery or any alternative treatment since they may well die from some other malady later in life before the disease ever spreads to other organs.

Since my Gleason score was midrange, I elected to not overreact to my condition and take an approach of active surveillance. I did not go into denial and simply think the cancer would go away, yet I’m certain some of my friends thought I was foolish to not immediately proceed with some form of treatment.

Here we are a year later and it certainly appears as though my choice was appropriate.

Reacting to such life events impulsively may not be wise, and I’ve found it’s best to respond to unexpected events in life cautiously. As a businessman, I’ve also found it best to assess all the options before proceeding with an action plan.

Even though my urologist made a good case for surgically removing the affected organ, taking a cautious approach seemed like the wise choice in my particular case.

As stated earlier, I’ve never denied my condition. Yes, God could certainly heal me if He so desired, but I never once asked for healing.

Some of my Christian friends have prayed for a miracle. I simply thanked Him for allowing me to go through this process for His glory. I sensed in His perfect timing He would eventually heal me through the advancements in medicine.

Watchful waiting and active surveillance are proven methods in dealing with slow growing cancers. Interestingly, there’s a parallel that should be followed by every follower of Christ. You see, we are all to be waiting for Christ’s imminent return.

In Micah 7:7, the prophet exhorts, “But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior, my God will hear me.”

In Matthew 24:42, our Lord Jesus advises, “Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come.”

We must all be keep watch as the Day of the Lord draws near.

Some of you reading this will be in denial. You are unconvinced that you carry the one disease that is prevalent in all humankind. Sin came into this world through Adam and it could only be eradicated by the work of the Second Adam on the cross 2,000 years ago.

Yes, Jesus healed many while He was on this earth. Yet He’s not called the Great Physician for His many miracles during his life. You see, He offers healing to every living soul, if we will believe He is Who He says He is.

In John 14:6, Jesus responded to Thomas’ question as to how we might know the way by profoundly answering, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

The Way leads through the cross that He obediently confronted for the sake of all men and women.

In Luke 11:9-10, we’re reminded by Jesus, “So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened.”

Come to the Father and join in the act of watchful waiting and active surveillance since He is triumphantly coming very soon!

Passages to Ponder

» Proverbs 11:30

» Ezekiel 33:7-9

» Mark 13:32-37

» John 14:9-12

» Revelation 21:1-4

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.