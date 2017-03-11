Jim Langley: We’re All ‘Fixer Uppers’ in Need of Transformation

Faith

My wife, Janet, and I will often relax in the evening to watch one of our favorite TV shows. We are easily entertained by Joanna and Chip Gaines as they demolish and totally remodel dilapidated homes for their clients in and around Waco, Texas.

For those of you who have never watched the HGTV reality series, Fixer Upper, let me briefly explain the show’s format. The Gaineses show homebuyers three potential properties and the buyers choose which one they want the co-hosts to renovate.

Obviously, the buyers have to invest money in the property to make it all work. The transformation is always remarkable, and recently has me thinking just how much our Heavenly Father transforms our lives from fiascos into frescoes.

So let’s talk about this renewing in our personal lives.

You see, whether you believe it or not, we’re all works in progress. We start out with a “sin nature” and, as we grow, we develop cracks and abnormalities that potentially can cause structural damage. Some folks look awfully good on the outside, but inside they may be patched together in a way that won’t handle the certain stress of life.

You may well feel that you’ve got your act together and there’s nothing that could possibly keep you from making it in life. In my early years I felt that way. I had the world by the tail and nothing was going to get in the way of my reaching the stars.

My attitude was simply to shoot for the stars and the worst thing that could possibly happen is I’d hit the moon! Perhaps you can relate and perhaps you can’t.

Anyway, I’d like you to follow along with this premise of brokenness. Our natural tendency whenever we notice damage in our lives is to apply duct tape and put a little plaster over the problem. We don’t want others to see our true condition.

In Fixer Upper, the Gaineses often uncover foundational and structural issues that were not handled properly by the previous property owners. They have no choice but to take the costly corrective actions to repair those issues since their clients are looking for a finished product that won’t cause headaches downstream. They want to simply move in and enjoy their home for life!

I’m here to tell you that we are all “fixer uppers” in need of the Master Carpenter to take control of our lives. His plan of salvation is an integral part of the renovation process.

In Romans 12:2 we are told, “Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — His good, pleasing and perfect will.” (New International Version)

After all, God is the Architect of all our lives and He knows exactly what He needs to do with each of us to bring about our true value.

There is one catch. He gives us the right to refuse His help and continue to live in our present condition. Years ago I discovered that I needed His help in this difficult life, and He’s made the necessary costly repairs to make me perfect in His eyes. I trust you, too, will consider investing in God’s plan for the rest of your life.

Passages to Ponder

» Nehemiah 2:18

» Ecclesiastes 7:25

» Romans 12:1-2

» Ephesians 2:8-10

» Philippians 1:20-21

» 1 John 5:11-13

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.