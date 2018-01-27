Jim Langley: What Color Is Your Parachute?

Faith

For the past 40 years or so I know of one “how-to” business/personal growth book that has continually been a best seller in the United States.

I distinctly remember getting my first copy of What Color Is Your Parachute? and applying the wisdom contained in the pages of this easy-to-read manual on job hunting. What I gained from the pages of that one resource helped me to land several lucrative jobs in the human resources arena before I changed directions and started my insurance career at age 40.

The complete title of the book these days is What Color Is Your Parachute? A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers, and to date more than 10 million copies have been printed. According to the author, Dick Bolles, who is now in his 80s, more than 10,000 people purchase the book each month.

This book has been a definitive resource for job-seekers for the last four decades. Let’s talk about seekers in a more general sense.

Most people these days may not be seeking a better-paying job or looking to change careers. Yet, they are certainly seeking the intangible qualities of a better life moving forward.

I’ve always been intrigued by the children’s game, “Hide and Seek,” which most young children learn very early in life. I remember my early years enjoying the game and always liked seeking out others’ hiding places.

These days, it looks as though most video games address this seek or search-and-destroy phenomena. I don’t advocate the destroy aspect of these games but do recall enjoying searching for coins with my daughter in the early Super Mario Bros. video series years ago. Once I realized how much time I was spending playing these silly games, I decided to limit my involvement in order to pursue more worthwhile endeavors.

Most of my time these days is spent seeking Truth, which to me is synonymous with the Word of God. I seek other places for truth, but I have not found the whole truth anywhere other than through the proper teaching and reading of holy scripture. As I said, there are plenty of places that we can seek for the meaning of life and peace, but all my seeking leads me back to God’s Word.

In Hebrews 11:6, the writer wisely presents “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”

In other words, if we are seeking yet not willing to believe that God is real, we will not be able to find him. All our efforts will be in vain since we are seeking something other than the Creator of the universe.

In Isaiah 55:6-8, the prophet counsels us “Seek the Lord while he may be found; call on him while he is near. Let the wicked forsake his way and the evil man his thoughts. Let him turn to the Lord, and he will have mercy on him, and to our God, for he will freely pardon. ‘For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the Lord.”

I’ve always been intrigued by that passage as I continue to seek His face and His ways. We’re talking about the supernatural while we live in a world of natural phenomena. So, the question is “What color is your parachute?”

My parachute is golden and it was packed by Christ Jesus on the cross at Calvary! Skydivers always pack their own parachutes, since their lives depend upon it opening without any hitches. My golden parachute has no hitches as I trust in Christ and His work on the cross explicitly. And when I leave this worldly existence, I know that I will instantly land in the Heavenlies with my Savior and Lord.

I look forward to reaching His celestial home one of these days and I’d like to see you join me there for eternity. Seek Him and His face soon, before it’s too late.

