Jim Langley: What Is Your Reference Point?

Faith

We would be wise to start with a reference point in all aspects of life. All we do in our personal and business lives requires an appropriate reference point.

It’s the premise on how we conduct our daily affairs. It’s that critical departure that helps us determine what direction we’ll take in the many life decisions we all must make.

To put it simply, I believe our obvious reference point is either worldly or heavenly. We either address life from a secular or a spiritual platform.

So let me ask the question: “What’s your reference point?”

The North Star is the brightest star in the constellation Ursa Minor and the most visible to the naked eye. It’s been used for centuries to show travelers astronomical true north as they navigate whatever physical path they might take on a journey.

If we keep the North Star as a reference point by night, we can easily remain on course as we travel. In a like manner, a compass can help us to remain on path during the daytime. This may be new information to some of you since these days we can easily turn on some electronic navigational device to find our shortest and fastest distance from Point A to Point B.

When it comes to getting directions in our life journey, we really can’t count on any electronic device to show us the way. We need to turn to a moral compass that we can trust implicitly.

For me that moral compass has been the Bible, the inerrant Word of God. I’ve found answers to all of life’s questions within the 66 books contained between its Table of Contents and Maps. I’m in God’s Word daily as it helps me navigate my personal journey. Many have used this strategy over the centuries and I know it can help you as well.

Earlier in my life, I trusted in my own judgment based on what I saw going on around me. I watched the world and did my best impression of those I considered successful in their fields of expertise.

It wasn’t until I accepted Christ as my Savior and Lord that I realized trusting in the way of this world would not be profitable in most aspects of life. Since trusting Christ, my journey has been filled with joy and peace. Those things for which I once strived are no longer important. I now focus on close relationships and pleasing God in all I do.

This world wants us to believe that we come first and others are not really that important. In 1988, author Harvey MacKay published his classic sales management treatise, Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive. The book was updated in 2005 and remains a valuable resource to small and large businesses alike, if you want to succeed in your chosen business endeavor.

Interestingly, many of the principles are not new. Frankly, I’d prefer to go directly to the Book of Proverbs as my resource for advice in how to live my business and personal life. And there’s a chapter set aside for each day of the month!

I’d much rather read the words of King Solomon, considered the wisest and wealthiest man in history. He uttered more than 3,000 proverbs according to historical accounts.

Proverbs 1 contains 33 verses comparing and contrasting valuable truths that can certainly benefit all who read it for content. In verse 7 we are told, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of all knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and discipline.”

There are no shortcuts to gaining wisdom. God’s word needs to be applied one day at a time, and we must realize that success is not what really matters.

I suggest you let the Holy Spirit be your reference point and your North Star as you strive to make more of your life here on earth. Don’t be fooled by the world’s reference point, which leads to eventual destruction. Learn to have an eternal perspective in all you do and in who you have become in Christ!

— Jim Langley