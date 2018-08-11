Jim Langley: When Push Comes to Shove

Faith

(Tito Garciak video)

I’ve never been a Grateful Dead fan, but the group recorded a song many years ago called “When Push Comes to Shove” that recently caught my attention.

I won’t bother quoting all the lyrics, but I will share my thoughts on what those words convey to me. “When push comes to shove, you’re afraid of love” seems to be the underlying theme presented in this particular song, even though it may be somewhat subliminal.

The Grateful Dead was an American rock band best known for its unique eclectic style. Their devoted fan base was known as Deadheads, and they consisted of many mainstream business folks who appeared to abandon the reality of life and explore an imaginary getaway world at frequent sold-out concerts.

This song gave me a better understanding of what apparently created a huge fan base of regular people in the business world. The song addresses mankind’s fear in missing out on love and what the songwriter perceives makes this world more bearable.

I imagine what Deadheads experienced at these musical festivals was nothing more than an empty short-lived fixation, and then they unfortunately had to travel back to the daily grind of making a living.

To take the words from a Johnny Lee country western song of the past, they were simply “lookin’ for love in all the wrong places” and it woefully wasn’t to be found at these events. All that they found were others looking for the same release from the natural fears of life.

Humankind has always longed for relationships, ever since God created Eve for Adam’s well-being as found in the creation account in Genesis. Yes, it’s quite natural to be looking for love. Unfortunately, we have this tendency to look in many of the wrong places.

Most of us also want immediate gratification and aren’t very good at waiting patiently for God to bring the right person into our life in His perfect timing.

It took me two failed marriages and too many short-term relationships to finally figure out that I could not force the issue. Like many, I was “pushing and shoving” to find intimacy that would last a lifetime. As a result, I suffered and caused pain for others more frequently than I would like to admit.

Let’s talk about the fear we all must face in life. Fear comes in many forms. There’s the fear of failure. There’s the fear of the consequences of success. There’s the fear of death.

And, there’s the fear of not finding unending love. Can you relate to any of these perceived fears?

Fear is real, and it can cause us to walk through life negatively and avoid positive steps to courageously move forward into the unknown. The love of Christ has given me the boldness to take on the challenges before me.

As a young boy, I was afraid of being in the dark. Darkness is the absence of light. Darkness cannot exist when there is light in a room. Christ is the light that has helped me to move forward in life and find the happiness that comes from trusting in Him and what He’s accomplished for all mankind.

In John 3:19-21, Jesus explains to Nicodemus, “This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but men loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil. Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that his deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives in the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what he has done has been done through God.”

That pretty much explains how we can get out of the pushing and shoving and realize as Nicodemus met with Jesus in the darkness of that night in Jerusalem that Christ is the Way, the Truth and the Life.

Invite Him into your heart and come in out of the darkness that surrounds us in this present world.

Passages to Ponder

» Genesis 2:22-25

» Proverbs 2:12-15

» Isaiah 42:6-7

» Colossians 1:13-14

» 1 John 1:5-7

» Revelation 22:5

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. He can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.