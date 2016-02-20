Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:36 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: Where Do You Place Your Passion?

By Jim Langley | February 20, 2016 | 10:30 a.m.

Passion comes in many packages, and I believe it’s a worthwhile discussion topic. So, let me ask you a question, “Where do you place your passion?”

We are all passionate about certain areas of our life and certain people around us. Much of our life is filled with what could be called common drudgery — just living out an existence and getting by perhaps.

At least that’s the way the world portrays life and I imagine that’s why advertising presents an image of hope in the things we can purchase. Many commercials say, “Your life can be much more meaningful and exciting!”

I question the truth and motive in such statements. The media are filled with lies that present products and lifestyles that appear to lead to self-gratification and happiness. We would be wise to not become passionate about the promises or buy into the lifestyle that are cunningly expressed.

Like me, you may be quite passionate about your work. If you find yourself measuring your success in how much you make financially, in my opinion your focus is misplaced.

God is not the least bit impressed by how much we make or how much we accumulate. He’s much more concerned about our obedience to Him and how our work might benefit others.

After 10 years, I finally figured out why God called me into the life insurance profession. Some very special words in James 1:27 have had an impact on me over these past two decades.

“Religion that God the Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.” (New International Version)

The second part of that verse is what I consider most important: We cannot allow the world to pollute our thoughts and actions. Remain focused on what is pure and pleasing to our Father.

Obviously, we need to remain faithful to our spouse and our children. My relationships with my wife and daughter are the most important on this earth. I place their well-being before my own.

Being there for my family comes before my work commitments these days, but that was not always the case. Spending four days flat on my back in a hospital bed in 1992 helped me put my priorities in order. Before that bout of double pneumonia, I was a typical “Type A” workaholic.

These days, I must continually watch for signs of slipping back into my old ways. We need to remain passionate about our family relationships. Balance demands accountability and continual self-assessment.

We all need some diversions in life, but we can’t let such activities become our passion. Sporting activities like golf, tennis, surfing, skiing, bicycling, motorsports, etc. can all become consuming.

Even spending hour after hour in front of the TV or computer can become quite addictive. Many find they need to totally abstain from a given activity lest it becomes their downfall.

Christ had a passion that took Him to the cross on Calvary. I suggest we need to focus on Him and become more passionate about His love for us.

“For God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten Son to die for us ...” (John 3:16) And this day forward, place your passion where it belongs ... on our Lord and Savior!

Passages to Ponder

» Matthew 6:24-27

» John 17: 13-22

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

