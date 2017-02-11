Jim Langley: Whom Are You Seeking?

Faith

It’s only natural to seek out those things that can make our life more meaningful. What’s intriguing is “things” are not what we should be seeking at all.

In the gospel account found in John 20 (New American Standard Bible), Mary Magdalene returns to the tomb where Jesus had been laid to rest on the first day of the week (Sunday) after letting Peter and John know that the tomb was empty.

Upon her arrival, two angels confronted her in the tomb with the question, “Woman, why are you weeping?” Her response was simple — she was concerned that someone had taken her Lord’s body.

When Jesus appeared to her, she could not recognize Him. Then in verse 15, “Jesus said to her, ‘Woman, why are you weeping? Whom are you seeking?’ Supposing Him to be the gardener, she said to Him, ‘Sir, if you have carried Him away, tell me where you have laid Him, and I will take Him away.” Mary was seeking the body of Jesus — not the resurrected Jesus.

Please observe that Jesus did not ask her “what” but “whom” she was seeking. Jesus wanted her to be seeking the risen Christ, not his dead body.

Mary obviously loved Jesus and wanted his body to be properly prepared for the grave. When the body was missing, she became distraught, mourned and assumed it had been stolen.

It never occurred to Mary nor the disciples that his body could be resurrected. Yes, Jesus had raised others from the dead, but how could He possibly resurrect Himself!

Both the angels and Jesus asked Mary the same question, wanting to know why she was weeping. That’s a question Jesus may well ask us in one way or another. For example, He may ask “Why are you so worried?” or “Why are you so sad?” or “Why are you so angry?”

I take these questions to be rhetorical in that He already knows the answer to all our thoughts and actions. It’s simple, we need not be worried, sad, angry or show any emotion other than delight since He is risen!

All kinds of stuff gets in the way of our happiness. We’re busy looking for things rather than Jesus! It’s easy to get caught up in the affairs of this world.

Certainly owning a business can cause great concern as we work diligently to make it successful. These are not easy times to run a business. We can easily find ourselves in survival mode as we do our best to pay taxes, make payroll and earn enough profit to keep the doors open in an extremely competitive marketplace. Stringent government regulations and foreign trade make the task more challenging than ever before.

These are difficult times to find good paying jobs and many are forced to work a second job just to make ends meet. Personal debt is at an all-time high, and most governments are nearing increased debt ceilings as well.

Things may seem quite dismal as we try to comprehend divorce, suicide, cancer, bankruptcy, acts of war and many other things that surround us. I don’t run across nearly as many optimists these days, and I can’t really blame such a negative attitude from the world.

What I can expect is that as followers of Christ, we need to take a different view of life and not focus on these dismal things that happen all around us. What we need to realize is simply Whom we are really seeking! If we’re seeking a better world or an easier existence, we’re missing the boat.

In John 16:33, Jesus told His disciples, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In this world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world.” (NASB)

Those words spoken by Jesus to His disciples have been extremely meaningful to me over the past 30-plus years. Like many, my family has been through our share of trials and tribulation, but through it all we’ve persevered since we have kept our eyes on Jesus! Perhaps you and your loved ones need to do the same.

In Matthew 6:33-34, Jesus instructs us, “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. Therefore do not be anxious for tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” (NASB)

Passages to Ponder

» Matthew 6:25-34

» John 16:31-33

» John 20:11-15

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.