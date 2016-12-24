Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:34 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Jim Langley: Whose Inheritance Is It Anyway?

By Jim Langley | December 24, 2016 | 10:30 a.m.

So, whose inheritance is it anyway? That’s a question we all need to ask as we look at ownership issues and consider what we will leave behind. After all, we certainly can’t take it with us.

As a life insurance professional specializing in estate and business planning for more than 30 years, I’ve dealt with many clients who struggled with exit strategies so their legacy might continue to future generations.

As interesting as these cases might be, I believe the greater challenge is getting a proper handle on the whole inheritance issue. So, let’s return to the question “Whose inheritance is it truly?”

Psalm 33:12 (New International Version) reads, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He chose for His inheritance.” Have you ever considered yourself as God’s inheritance?

I distinctly recall being asked, “Are you planning on leaving a legacy?” as a 40-year old believer in Jesus Christ. I was passionate about writing Christian poetry in those days and even self-published a book entitled So We Might Grow in 1986. As a single man I had never given any thought to leaving a legacy. Thirty years later, with a much better grasp on my purpose in life, I can answer that question with a resounding “Yes!”

In Proverbs 13:22 (NIV), Solomon instructs us that “A good man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children, but a sinner’s wealth is stored up for the righteous.”

Writing for Him is a legacy, an inheritance, and it brings me closer to Him each day as He inspires me with what to write for His glory. At this time I can’t say there’s any real financial gain from my writing, but I’m passionate about it just the same.

So have you considered your legacy, your inheritance for the Lord?

Whether you own a business or other tangible or intangible property, we all need to be cautious not to lose sight of who really owns all our stuff! We’re only here on this earth for a very short time and we would be wise to not get caught up in all those earthly possessions.

Let me give you a personal example. Intellectual property has limitations to the exclusive rights of the innovator/author. Even if properly copyrighted, such property remains under the owner’s heirs for only 50 years after his or her death. The question that obviously follows is “How do we address the future use of such assets after death?” Our heirs will carry a great responsibility to properly use and not abuse those assets.

In Luke 12:13-21, Jesus responds to a question about dividing an inheritance. He shares the parable of a rich man whose property produced such a great harvest that his barns were not adequate to store all the crops. The man concluded that he needed to tear down his barns and build larger ones to store all the grain.

The rich man then said to himself, “You have plenty of good things laid up for many years. Take life easy, eat, drink and be merry.” Then God answered him, “You fool! This very day your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you prepared for yourself?”

Jesus concludes, “This is how it will be with anyone who stores up things for himself but is not rich toward God.”

So, please consider Jesus’ words and be rich toward God in all your dealings, your relationships and all your possessions, since He’s the One who has graciously bestowed it all on us anyway. We need to be faithful stewards of all He provides and realize He wants us to share the bounty. Consider giving Him the glory and become part of his wonderful inheritance this day forward!

Passages to Ponder

» Exodus 32:13

» Psalms 37:11

» Joel 2:17

» Matthew 6:33

» Luke 12:13-21

» Ephesians 1:7-11

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

