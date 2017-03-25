Jim Langley: Winning Isn’t Everything, But ...

Faith

“Winning isn’t everything, but it beats anything that comes in second.”

That’s a quote from the late Paul “Bear” Bryant, College Football Hall of Fame coach at Texas A&M and later at the University of Alabama.

Well, I’ve tasted victory and I must admit winning feels great. My junior year in high school, our baseball team won the Texas AAA Baseball Championship. My contribution was minimal, but being part of that victorious effort with our star pitcher Charlie Hartenstein pitching a perfect game was something I’ll always cherish.

That was a long time ago. I was only 16, but I can still see Jeep Kiel making that diving shoestring catch in right field for the final out in the seventh inning.

Twenty-five years later, our team was honored as the Grand Marshals for the Fourth of July parade in Seguin, Texas. Riding that fire truck through the parade route brought back some great memories. I recently ran across my championship medal, which we all received after the game way back in 1960. We had several players sign professional baseball contracts from that team, but what made it all worthwhile was the team effort and the camaraderie that was apparent to everyone who made that long trip to Harlingen, Texas, near the Mexican border.

In business and all aspects of life, keeping track of our wins and losses may have some intrinsic value, but it really has no lasting value. In my insurance profession I’ve had some big wins, but I learned early on what really matters is not what I gain but what the client gains.

In other words, it’s not about me! It’s all about the client and the value they gain in accepting my small contribution in following my advice. It’s their financial situation, and all I’m doing is helping them through my knowledge to make an informed decision.

It’s easy to get a “big head” if you have repeated success in life. We can easily find ourselves thinking we’ve done it all on our own and not give credit to others involved in the decision process.

It’s also quite easy for Christians to forget to give God the credit that He certainly deserves. Let’s take that a bit further.

Over the past 30-plus years I’ve come to understand that my Father in Heaven is intimately involved in my life. He truly cares for me and the decisions I make, yet He allows me to take the path that I choose.

Through the years I’ve taken the wrong path way too often and there have often been consequences for my bad choices. I’ve learned to accept those consequences and not blame God or anyone else for my actions.

No matter how small or large those choices are, these days I find myself continuously asking God for wisdom and calling upon others as needed for counsel.

I still don’t have a fantastic won-loss record, but it’s a lot better than it was in the past. Coach Bryant was right! Winning isn’t everything, but it sure beats the alternative.

That’s why I’m awfully glad I joined the Winning Team in 1984. That decision was easy back then and it can be just as easy for others, if you are simply willing to give control to your Maker. He has a plan of salvation that will certainly lead to ultimate victory in the game of life. Come join me on His team for eternity!

Passages to Ponder

» Psalm 44:6-8

» 1 Corinthians 15:54-58

» Philippians 3:13-14

» 1 John 5:3-5

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.