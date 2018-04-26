Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:15 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: With Religion, Batteries Are Not Included

By Jim Langley | October 29, 2016 | 10:30 a.m.

We’ve all at times received a gift, some gadget, unwrapped it and then realized we could not try it out simply because there were no batteries included!

Once we got our hands on the right size batteries we were then able to enjoy the gift. In the meantime, we were deeply disappointed that the gift would not function.

Well, man-made religions don’t come with batteries either, and I’m not aware of any outside “power source” to adequately charge such religions.

So, what constitutes a religion anyway?

Well, let’s take a look at Wikipedia’s modern and quite broad definition of Religion: “... a system of social coherence based on a common group of beliefs or attitudes concerning an object, person, unseen being, or system of thought considered to be supernatural, sacred, divine or highest truth, and the moral codes, practices, values, institutions, traditions and rituals associated with such belief or system of thought.”

This particular definition covers a lot of territory, and I imagine much of the world will find it acceptable and inclusive. Certainly, some will prefer a narrower definition, but I believe it works nicely for the direction I plan to take the rest of this discussion.

You see, the point I want to make is this: Religions in themselves are powerless. They are limited in their effectiveness by the human energy carried about by their followers. In other words, batteries are not included!

Throughout the Old and New Testament scriptures we see man creating his own idols out of wood and stone. I see this simply as man’s feeble attempt to fill the void that exists in our hearts. We naturally want to believe that there is some higher power that can take us through the difficulties of life. Unfortunately, manmade gods can’t help us fill that void.

While Paul was waiting for Silas and Timothy to join him in Athens, he used the opportunity to preach Christ in the synagogue. While there, the Epicurean and Stoic philosophers took him to Mars Hill and allowed him to present this new teaching at the Areopagus.

In Acts 17:22-34, Paul referred to an inscription he found on one of their many altars “TO AN UNKNOWN GOD” and proclaimed Christ. Through this teaching, many sneered and walked away, but others joined him and believed.

Yes, there is One Who can come into every human being’s life and He’s accessible to all. You can have your religion of choice or you can join me in a personal relationship with Almighty God.

Man has not made God. God has made man and woman in His image! And, once you’ve asked Him to come into your life, His Holy Spirit comes in and dwells in you.

He brings the power source into your life that cannot be found in any other religion you may follow or conjure up. Batteries are included in the person of Christ, and the Gift is there waiting for you to open your heart, let Him in and then you will finally experience the true Living God!

Passages to Ponder

» Exodus 20:3-5

» Leviticus 19:4

» Leviticus 26:1

» Acts 17:22-34

» 1 John 5:21

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

