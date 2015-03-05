Jim Petrovich of Santa Barbara, 1952-2015

Posted on March 5, 2015 | 8:45 a.m.

Source: Susan Petrovich

Born and raised in Los Angeles, James "Jim" Petrovich attended the University of San Francisco but graduated from UC Santa Barbara. He started work in the food service industry while working his way through college and, after graduating, began his career in food service (including a brief stint with the Sambo’s franchise) before discovering the real estate business.

Under his mentor, Harry Heron at Gallery of Homes, Jim excelled at real estate sales, winning countless awards for top production.

He bought his first home at 23 years old.

After earning his broker’s license, Jim started his own real estate brokerage before settling into investment and property management.

Jim was a kind, funny and unceasingly generous soul. He devoted his time to the Lion’s Club, the PARC Foundation, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Council and many other nonprofits that make Santa Barbara the outstanding community that it is. He gave generously to countless charities, believing that his good fortune in life should be shared with those less fortunate.

When he learned he had cancer, Jim responded by increasing his travel schedule to cross as many things off his bucket list as possible, traveling to South America, Antarctica, New Zealand, Australia and Bali.

Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan, and his daughter, Morgan, as well as his mother, Anna, and his brothers, Stephen, Michael and John.

Jim wanted neither funeral nor memorial, asking instead for a party of family and friends to celebrate life. He was a good man.

We thank Dr. Julie Taguchi and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care for their help and support.