Jin Mo-young’s ‘My Love, Don’t Cross That River’ Wins Audience Award at SBIFF’s The Wave

By Jackson Gibbon for SBIFF | May 23, 2016 | 3:50 p.m.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s The Wave Film Festival concluded Sunday, May 15, with Jin Mo-young’s My Love, Don’t Cross That River from South Korea winning the Audience Award sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent.

This Wave highlighted 11 brand new Asian films from South Korea, Japan, China, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Mickey Duzdevich, The Wave Director, commented, “Jim Mo-young’s documentary is the type of quality foreign film that we strive to bring audiences through The Wave Film Festival. It is so well deserving of the audience award, and there is no question why it is one of the most successful South Korean docs to date.”
 
My Love, Don’t Cross That River is a South Korean documentary by Jin Moyoung and stars Jung Jaeyoung, Kim Minhee. My Love, Don’t Cross That River out-grossed Interstellar in its opening weekend in South Korea and went on to become the highest grossing independent documentary film in Korean history.

An intimate portrait of an elderly couple nearing the end of life, My Love, Don’t Cross That River is as delicate as it is raw.

Observing this fragile couple in their South Korean home, director Jin Mo-young’s camera acts as a fly on the wall, capturing a deep love painted through simple acts of affection — from a good-natured leaf fight to a gentle caress of the cheek.

No filmmaking tricks are necessary, as the honest and tender feelings expressed by this husband and wife are all that’s needed to tell this story of true love.

The Wave Film Festival will return this summer July 13-17 and will highlight 11 new French films over its five-day run at the Riviera Theatre.

Passes are on sale at www.sbiff.org.

Jackson Gibbon represents the SBIFF.

 
