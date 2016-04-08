Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:28 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

JJ Muno’s 2-Run Homer Ignites UCSB to Comeback Win over Charleston

By UCSB Sports Information | April 8, 2016 | 7:46 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Junior right-hander Shane Bieber shook off a three-run homer in the third inning to throw his first complete game of the season and sophomore second baseman JJ Muno led the offensive charge with a two-run home run as No. 12 UC Santa Barbara bested No. 24 College of Charleston 7-4 on Friday night at Patriots Point.

Corner outfielders Josh Adams (3-5, two RBIs) and Billy Fredrick (2-4, one RBI) drove in key runs in a decisive four-run rally in the fifth inning, helping UCSB advance to 21-6 on the season. Charleston dropped to 20-10 with the loss.

The Cougars were the first ones on the board Friday, as third baseman Tommy Richter pulled the first pitch he saw over the right field fence for a three-run bomb in the third, following one-out singles from Luke Manzo and Dupree Hart.

Richter would get to Bieber again for an RBI groundout in the fifth, but after that UCSB's ace went into full shutdown mode, retiring the final 13 batters of the contest in order. He was most impressive in the ninth, striking out the first two batters of the frame before getting Erven Roper to ground out to first to end the contest.

Meanwhile, UCSB responded in the best possible fashion to that 3-0 hole, fighting back for two runs in the top of the fourth before taking the lead for good in the fifth.

The turning point of the game came when Muno hammered a 2-2 offering from CoC starter Nathan Helvey for a two-run shot, his co-team leading fourth of the year.

The Gauchos then completed the comeback with three-hit, four run rally in the fifth.

Adams kick-started the rally with an RBI single up the middle to score DH Dempsey Grover for the tying run. After first baseman Austin Bush reached on a fielder's choice, Fredrick ripped a double into the right-center gap to plate the go-ahead run, with Bush scoring the eventual game-winner moments later on a wild pitch. Fredrick would come around on a Ryan Clark groundout to cap off the rally.

UCSB received a key insurance run in the ninth from Adams, who singled through the middle once again to score leadoff man Andrew Calica, who opened the frame with a two-bagger.

The Gauchos are now 7-1 this season in series openers. Bieber moved to 6-1 on the year after receiving the win with a line of four runs allowed on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 