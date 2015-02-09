Junior League Holding Fundraiser at Pizza Mizza to Benefit Storyteller Children’s Center

Enjoy fresh and delicious pizza while supporting the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s New Member Project with Storyteller Children’s Center, an organization that provides tuition-free early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children in Santa Barbara County, as well as comprehensive support services for their families.

The project involves renovating a Storyteller Children’s Center classroom and raising funds to provide supplies needed to make the classroom more comfortable and inviting for the 100 families Storyteller serves each year.

The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11 at Pizza Mizza in La Cumbre Plaza, 140 S. Hope Ave., No. 102.

Fifteen percent of every Pizza Mizza order, dine-in, take out or delivery, will go toward the JLSB New Member Project at Storyteller Children’s Center, if you mention JLSB when ordering.

— Amy Bernstein is a member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara.