Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

JM Cage Named Scholar-Athlete of Year at Santa Barbara High

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 18, 2016 | 4:20 p.m.

It’s been an amazing senior year for Santa Barbara High’s JM Cage.

JM Cage played a key role in Santa Barbara High winning the CIF basketball title.
JM Cage played a key role in Santa Barbara High winning the CIF basketball title.

He played a major role on the Dons basketball team that won the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A championship, was honored as an Athlete of the Week and is currently playing middle blocker for the first-place boys volleyball team.

At Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon, Cage was recognized as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Santa Barbara High.

Cage turned in a fantastic performance in the CIF championship game at the Honda Center, coming off the bench to score 15 points and grab 15 rebounds in a 75-65 win over Lynwood.

Cage makes it happen in the classroom, too. He carries a GPA of 4.73, with a class load that includes AP macroeconomics, statistics, literature and chemistry, as well as film production and finance courses from SBCC. He is a member of the National Honor Society and recipient of the AP Scholar Award and Community Service Gold Star Award.

He also is involved with the Media Arts and Design Academy at Santa Barbara High.

His college academic goal is to pursue a degree in business administration. His college choices include UCSB, Cal Poly, Cal and UCLA.

Cage serves his community as a beach lifeguard for the City of Santa Barbara. His service work also includes making mission trips to Mexico to help build homes.

JM is the son of Lynn and Mike Cage.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

