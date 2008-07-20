JM Holliday Associates: Designing New Divecon Building

JM Holliday Associates has been selected to design the new corporate headquarters for Divecon in Carpinteria. The 5,000-square-foot new office and research facility will be located at 1180 Eugenia Place and will compliment Divecon’s existing office and research facilities in Oxnard.
Michael Holliday AIA is the principal-in-charge of the project and Michelle Swanitz is project manager. Santa Barbara-based Armstrong Associates has been selected as the general contractor.
Michael Holliday is principal of JM Holliday Associates.