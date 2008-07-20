JM Holliday Associates: Designing New Divecon Building

Michael Holliday AIA is the principal-in-charge of the project and Michelle Swanitz is project manager. Santa Barbara-based Armstrong Associates has been selected as the general contractor.

Divecon is a subsea service provider specializing in marine construction, commercial diving, remote-operated undersea vehicles and vessel contracting. JM Holliday Associates is an architecture, interior design and strategic management firm based in Santa Barbara.

JM Holliday Associates has been selected to design the new corporate headquarters for Divecon in Carpinteria. The 5,000-square-foot new office and research facility will be located at 1180 Eugenia Place and will compliment Divecon’s existing office and research facilities in Oxnard.

