JM Holliday Associates: Designing New Divecon Building

By Michael Holliday | July 20, 2008 | 1:10 a.m.

JM Holliday Associates has been selected to design the new corporate headquarters for Divecon in Carpinteria. The 5,000-square-foot new office and research facility will be located at 1180 Eugenia Place and will compliment Divecon’s existing office and research facilities in Oxnard.

Divecon is a subsea service provider specializing in marine construction, commercial diving, remote-operated undersea vehicles and vessel contracting. JM Holliday Associates is an architecture, interior design and strategic management firm based in Santa Barbara.

Michael Holliday AIA is the principal-in-charge of the project and Michelle Swanitz is project manager. Santa Barbara-based Armstrong Associates has been selected as the general contractor.

Michael Holliday is principal of JM Holliday Associates.

 

