JM Holliday Associates Selected as Architects for Topanga Canyon Commercial Project

JM Holliday Associates has been selected to design the commercial renovation for the Topanga Canyon Commercial Center project located at 6210 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills.

The 6,000-square-foot project involves a complete recycling and renovation of an existing commercial building and is the first phase of a commercial renovation effort to reposition the entire commercial center complex. The new building will accommodate retail spaces for AT&T Wireless as well as for a high-end restaurant tenant to be announced.

The commercial renovation project has been designed to make the highest and best use of the existing building structure and will incorporate green and sustainable materials, drought-tolerant landscaping, energy-efficient lighting and high-efficiency mechanical systems.

Michael Holliday FAIA is the principal-in-charge of the project, Michelle Swanitz is the project manager and Jerry Rocci is the project designer and for the JM Holliday Associates team. Bottenfield Construction of Ventura has been selected as the general contractor for the project.

— Renee Johnson represents JM Holliday Associates.