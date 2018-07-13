Joan Arnold Elected Board Secretary for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce the election of Joan Arnold as secretary of the board of trustees.

Arnold has served on the SDRI board of trustees since February 2017. She is active on the Development, Special Events and Strategic Planning committees at Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, a global leader in diabetes research,

A resident of Santa Barbara, Arnold is an interior designer at her company, Arnold Designs. She is an active volunteer in the community, serving multiple nonprofit organizations.

She graduated from the University of California, Riverside with a bachelor of science degree in sociology and from the University of Southern California with a master of science degree in special education. Arnold taught special education in Santa Barbara schools from 1971 to 1979.

Arnold’s past volunteer activities include Stanford University Hospital patient relations ombudsman, PTA president at Westminster School in Nashville and theatre board member in Tacoma. She is a member of Kappa Delta Pi, the International Honor Society, Junior League and Kappa Alpha Theta.

— Katie Haq is the outreach and marketing manager for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.