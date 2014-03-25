Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:30 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Joan Baez, Indigo Girls to Co-Headline July Concert at Santa Barbara Bowl

By Scott Bauer for Nederlander Concerts | March 25, 2014 | 9:26 a.m.

Legendary artist Joan Baez will co-headline with Indigo Girls at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. July 2. Tickets go on sale at noon this Saturday, March 29.

The joint performance will feature material spanning both artists’ vast catalogs.

Baez has been as busy as ever in the five years since she celebrated the landmark years of 2008-09, the 50th anniversaries of her legendary residency in 1958 at the famed Club 47 in Cambridge and her subsequent debut at the 1959 Newport Folk Festival.

In addition to multiple tours of the United States and abroad, the recent past has included the induction of Baez’s 1960 debut Vanguard LP by the National Recording Academy into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the presentation to her of the inaugural Joan Baez Award for Outstanding Inspirational Service in the Global Fight for Human Rights at Amnesty International’s 50th anniversary gathering in 2012.

On their 14th studio album, Grammy-winning folk-rock duo Indigo Girls deliver a beautifully crafted batch of songs that revel in spirited simplicity. Alternating richly textured storytelling with moody ruminations on modern-world worries, Beauty Queen Sister (released Oct. 4, 2011, on IG Recordings) reveals a fierce longing for a more idyllic existence while still celebrating the extraordinary in everyday living. Thanks to its graceful mix of openhearted songwriting and lush, intricate arrangements — not to mention powerful performances by the band and their brigade of guest musicians — Beauty Queen Sister ultimately allows the listener to slip into the sort of dreamy serenity that Amy Ray and Emily Saliers sing of striving for throughout the record.

With 12 original studio albums, three live records, various Greatest Hits compilations, a Rarities and a Christmas record to their credit, the iconic duo continues to challenge itself creatively, over and over again, adding to a body of work that contains such contemporary classic songs as “Galileo,” “Shame on You,” “Closer To Fine,” “Kid Fears,” “Love of Our Lives,” “Making Promises,” “Get out the Map,” “Moment of Forgiveness,” “Least Complicated” and “Go.” After numerous Grammy nominations and awards and gold and platinum certifications and decades of touring in clubs, arenas and everything in between, Indigo Girls remain active and relevant, always viewing their music as a fresh opportunity for exploration and discovery.

Don’t miss your chance to see Baez and the Indigo Girls at the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 2. Tickets range from $34.50 to $74.50, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Santa Barbara Bowl ticket office, the Arlington Theatre and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000 or 805.963.4408. Order online by clicking here.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

— Scott Bauer represents Nederlander Concerts.

