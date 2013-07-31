Joan Bolton to Speak to Horticultural Society on Creating Water-Conserving Gardens

Joan Bolton will present "Digging the Good Life: Creating Colorful, Water-Conserving Gardens" at the Aug. 7 meeting of the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society.

Bolton is the principal designer at Santa Barbara Garden Design and a longtime freelance garden writer.

She specializes in drought-tolerant native and Mediterranean plants, including those that attract beneficial insects and sustain wildlife.

She will talk about how to create gardens in a number of different styles by using the wide range of colorful and interesting low-water plants that thrive in our mild, wonderful climate. She will also touch on integrating edibles into the landscape.

Locally, Bolton writes for Edible Santa Barbara, Central Coast Farm & Ranch and Montecito Magazine. She is looking forward to sharing what she knows with kindred spirits.

The horticultural society meeting, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, at the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre roads.