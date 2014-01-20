Garden Designer Joan Bolton to Lead Workshop on Creating Videos for Blogs, Websites

Second GWA event will feature a garden and nursey tour organized by Billy Goodnick

Local garden designer, writer and Noozhawk columnist Joan S. Bolton will help teach "Write It, Shoot It: How to Create Videos for Blogs and Websites," a daylong workshop at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Participants will learn how to tell stories through video, gain basic shooting and editing skills, then create a rough — or completed — two- to three-minute video featuring themselves in the botanic garden.

The event is presented by the Garden Writers Association, a national association composed of garden communications professionals. While membership in GWA is encouraged, the general public is welcome to attend. The techniques learned apply to anyone who's interested in creating videos for the internet.

A companion garden and nursery tour organized by local landscape architect, educator and author Billy Goodnick will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The day kicks off with a visit to San Marcos Growers, a wholesale nursery well known for its offerings of beautiful, climate-appropriate plants.

Guided tours will follow at La Huerta Historic Gardens at the Santa Barbara Mission, Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden in the heart of Santa Barbara, Casa del Herrero in Montecito and the demonstration gardens at Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria.

