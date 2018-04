Posted on December 9, 2015 | 8:07 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Joan "Darlene" Bjorkman of Goleta passed away Nov. 20, 2015.

Born Aug. 27, 1933, she was 82 years old.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015, at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown Chapel. Interment will follow at Goleta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Serenity House in Santa Barbara.