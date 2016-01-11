Joan Hartmann To Run For Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Sports

Educator and community leader Joan Hartmann has announced that she will run for supervisor in the Third District to succeed Doreen Farr, who has announced that she will not seek a third term.

Hartmann, who has served as Farr’s Planning Commissioner since 2012, stated that serving on the Commission has given her real insight into the challenges facing our county.

“I will keep the county on a sound fiscal path, ensuring the efficient delivery of services to all residents of the district, with an emphasis on safe roads and neighborhoods, and preserving the rural character of the Gaviota Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley,” Hartmann stated.

“Joan’s work on the Planning Commission demonstrates her knowledge of the unique challenges of the Third District. She has proven her ability to listen to all sides of the issues, and make pragmatic, fair and reasoned decisions that balance the need for economic vitality while protecting our quality of life. I know Joan is a person of high integrity and will make a great Supervisor,” stated Farr.

As a supervisor, Hartmann plans to focus her attention on economic development and jobs. Noting that the economy of the county, and the Third District in particular, is largely focused on education, agriculture and tourism, Hartmann wants to see the development of a fourth prong — expanding the employment base with good paying jobs — and incentivizing long-term, viable agriculture.

“The county needs a robust, forward looking economic strategy that will help create high paying jobs in keeping with Santa Barbara County’s distinctive character,” stated Hartmann.

Hartmann is well recognized as a creative problem solver and advocate of government working collaboratively with the private and non-profit sectors. One of her significant achievements was helping found the Southern California Wetlands Recovery Project, a novel partnership among government, business and environmental interests that has secured over $630 million to restore rivers and wetlands, from Gaviota to San Diego.

These efforts increase water supplies, restore habitats, and create jobs. They result in significant economic ripple effects throughout coastal Southern California.

Several projects in Santa Barbara County have benefitted from these efforts, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Goleta Slough, and the Carpinteria Salt Marsh.

“Diverse interests working together towards a common goal can accomplish far more than each working alone, and this is the approach we need to enhance economic vitality in the county,” Hartmann stated.

Hartmann has a history of working on measures that hold local government more accountable to the people they represent. In 2008, she spearheaded the Buellton Urban Growth Boundary initiative which requires a vote of the people before the city can expand its boundaries into surrounding farm and ranch lands, the first such initiative in Santa Barbara County. She also advised the Goodland Coalition which successfully campaigned for a similar initiative in Goleta.

A champion of young people, Hartmann served for six years as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in the foster care network. Active in many community organizations, she currently serves on the Santa Barbara Foundation’s LEAF Advisory Committee and the Wildling Museum’s Board of Directors.

Hartmann began her career in the academic world. She earned a Ph.D. in Government from Claremont Graduate School, where she was appointed the first female faculty member and director of the Public Policy Program.

She then served on the faculty at Oberlin College, and later served as adjunct professor at USC. Hartmann also earned a J.D. degree and has worked in the policy and budget offices and as legal counsel for several federal government agencies.

Hartmann is married to James (Jim) Powell. She has one adult daughter and two adult stepchildren. She and her husband enjoy country living with their horses, rescue burro, rescue dogs and cats, as well as their chickens and honeybees.

The Third District stretches from Guadalupe to Isla Vista, and includes the Gaviota Coast, the Santa Ynez Valley, and Los Alamos, as well as parts of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks and Mission Hills, along with areas in Goleta and Santa Maria.

For more information about Joan Hartmann visit: www.JoanHartmannforSupervisor.org.

