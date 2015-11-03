Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:16 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Joan Lentz, Author of ‘A Naturalist’s Guide to the Santa Barbara Region,’ to Speak at the Wildling

By Jessica McLoughlin for the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | November 3, 2015 | 12:34 p.m.

Joan Lentz

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is pleased to present a special afternoon with naturalist Joan Lentz.

Lentz’s book A Naturalist's Guide to the Santa Barbara Region was a major inspiration for the Wildling’s current exhibit, "Legacy and Loss: Landscapes in the Santa Barbara Region."

Covering San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara,and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara Region has great biogeographical and ecological significance.  

Learn more about the habitats and creatures in the Santa Barbara Region from a local expert in this informative talk and slideshow 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov 15, 2015, at the Wildling. A book signing will follow the program. 

"Legacy and Loss" will be on view at the Wildling Museum through Feb. 1, 2016. 

Call 805.686.8315 or email [email protected] to reserve your seats for Lentz's talk.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to using art to awaken a passion for nature and wilderness conservation. 

Exhibitions, programs and events are listed on their website at www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Jessica McLoughlin is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

