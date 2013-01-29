Joan Petit of Santa Barbara, 1954-2013

Posted on January 29, 2013 | 11:02 p.m.

Source: Emelin Gasparrini

Joan Elaine Petit, 57, of Santa Barbara died Jan. 6, 2013, after a long, hard battle with cancer.

She will be remembered as a mother, a friend, a teacher and a musician, who loved her guitar, students and her family.

Joan was born on July 16, 1954, in Riverside. She graduated from Poly High School in 1972 and received a bachelor of arts degree in liberal studies from Evergreen State College in 1976. She married Michael Petit in 1980 and gave birth to two sons.

While her primary calling was as a dedicated mother, Joan found her passion in teaching. Her keen ability to interact with children and help them develop a well-adjusted emotional state was Joan’s greatest thrill. Her favorite moments were when she would sing and play her guitar for a classroom filled with her students.

Above all else, Joan loved her family and the time she could spend with them. Whether it was a gathering of her immediate family or a party with the extended family, Joan lived for those gatherings and the close bonds shared with her parents, children, brother and cousins.

In her last months, she found a new strength of spirit and a spirituality that was marveled and loved by those who were closest to her. She truly left her mark on all those who surrounded her, and her loved ones will forever remember her strength and peace.

Joan is survived by her two sons, Geoffrey and David Petit of Santa Barbara; her parents, Rachel and Jim Dudek; and her brother, Jed Dudek.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to Hospice of Santa Barbara, which provided wonderful care to Joan and overwhelming support to her family.

A remembrance will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Leadbetter Beach. Friends of Joan are invited to bring pictures and share memories with each other.