Joan Rothenberg to Receive 2018 Woman of Valor Award

The 34th Annual Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Hotel Californian. The luncheon is organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, with support from Montecito Bank & Trust.

A opportunity to gather and recognize outstanding women in the community, this year’s event will present Joan Rothenberg with the 2018 Woman of Valor award.

This year’s luncheon keynote speaker is Lilly Garfield. Garfield is the daughter of Holocaust survivors Anna and Jacob Horn, who immigrated to the United States in 1947.

The Philanthropy Luncheon is the largest annual fundraiser for the Women’s Division. Funds raised at the event support the federation’s annual campaign.

The campaign sustains the federation programs, including weekly Schmooze Room community lunch program, counseling, crisis services, and educational and life enrichment classes.

Jewish Federation programs are open to all. Due to he federation's fundraising effort, most are provided at no cost to participants. The federation welcomed some 10,000 people into its building last year.

Rothenberg has lived in Santa Barbara for 26 years. She founded JPR Financial Services 35 years ago and has been a certified financial planner since moving to Santa Barbara.

She has served the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara for 22 years. She was president of the board from 2013-15 and has held other roles including endowment committee chair; and executive search committee chair, treasurer and vice president.

Rothenberg has had a significant impact on the success of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara by contributing her time, expertise and resources.



Rothenberg embodies the mission of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara to strengthen and enrich the Jewish and general community. She has a deep sense of integrity, is genuine, unassuming and a person of accomplishment.

She cares about a variety of community causes. She has made an impact in the community in her roles as:

Past president, Women’s Economic Ventures Board of Directors; past president, Century City Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Business Council; former member Heart Association Planned Giving Committee; Congregation B’nai B’rith Board of Trustees.

Also, past president of Santa Barbara Hillel Community Board, former vice-president of Santa Barbara Associates, and former member UCSB Extension Advisory Council.

Keynote speaker Garfield was born in Atlantic City, N.J., and raised on a farm until she was seven, She spent most of her young adult life in Queens, and New York.

After graduating from Queen’s College Garfield's plans to become a teacher did not materialize. Instead, she began working behind the beauty counter at Bloomingdale’s.

She founded Cos Bar in 1976, pioneering what would become the billion-dollar skin care industry. Garfield has continued to inspire and mentor young entrepreneurs from all over the country ever since.

With the recent fire and debris flow tragedies, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa provides a range of disaster relief services, as well as coordinates with other agencies and service specialists ready to help our community members.

The federation has been evaluating and responding to emergency grant requests; expanding its nutritional, wellness and respite services to help anyone impacted by the disasters, regardless of their religious affiliation, race, age or gender.

For more information, contact Jilli Spear, Women’s Division coordinator, at [email protected] or call 957-1115.

For more about the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Women’s Division, visit http://jewishsantabarbara.org/womens-division.



— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.