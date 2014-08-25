Joanie Collins to Perform Aboard Condor Express for Hawaiian Party Cruise

Joanie Collins returns from Hawaii to perform in Santa Barbara on Sept. 6 aboard the Condor Express with special guests including Eric Rozet for an almost full moon night of magical Hawaiian music and Aloha.

Collins, well known in California for her group Mango with partner Carl Villaverde, resides in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and is known in Hawaii and Japan for her electric violin, enchanting vocals, and ukulele.

Hailing from Waianae, Hawaii, Rozet has been singing and playing guitar and ukulele since he was a child in Hawaii, sharing his Aloha and Hawaiian music in many venues throughout the world.

We encourage you to dress Aloha style for this Hawaiian night at sea! Onolicious Hawaiian style pupus will be served complements of the Marmalade Café, with a no-host bar.

The cruise is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 advance or $35 on the day of cruise. Tickets must be picked up or reserved via the Sea Landing office at 805.963.35464.

