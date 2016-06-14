Joaquin T. Martinez of Santa Barbara, 1930-2016

Posted on June 14, 2016 | 10:13 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Joaquin T. Martinez, 85, of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully at The California of Santa Barbara Tuesday, June 7, 2016, surrounded by his loving family.

Joaquin was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Colton, Calif., to Maximo Martinez and Savina Torres.

He grew up in Carpinteria, Calif., where he graduated from Carpinteria High School. Like the school’s mascot, he was a true Warrior and was an outstanding athlete in football and basketball.

Joaquin served valiantly in the U.S. Army with the 27th Wolfhound Regiment and fought in the Korean War.

After his honorable discharge, he met and married the love of his life, Mercedes “Mercy” Mendoza. He was the love of her life as well.

Joaquin, affectionately known as “Jack,” was a passionate husband, father, brother, papa, uncle, cousin and friend.

He worked for the Santa Barbara School District as a custodian and head gardener for 28 years.

He loved music, especially mariachi, and he and Mercy truly enjoyed the annual festivities of Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

Jack had a contagious smile that reflected his beautiful and positive outlook on life.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mercy; children, Patricia Menez of Ventura, Joaquin “Jack” Jr. Martinez (Anna) of Carpinteria, Cynthia Murillo (Ralph) of Santa Barbara and Anamarie Benson (Terry) of Santa Barbara; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; and brothers Jess, Mike, Lorenzo (Rosie) and Ernest (Jenny).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maximo and Savina; brothers Max, Augustine, Albert, Joe and Refugio; sister, Lupe; and sisters-in-law, Linda and Mona.

The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers at The Californian, Patricia Mendoza, Rori Hannah, Yolanda Torres, Nelle Becerra and Michael Lao for their compassion and support selflessly provided during this most difficult time.

Jack’s passing was made peaceful by the wonderful and caring staff of Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Santa Barbara, to whom his family members are most appreciative.

In honor of Jack, donations can be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice care, 512 E. Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

Some thoughts from his children: “A memory of my dad is when he would let me drive the jeep around the avocado ranch when I was just 10 years old,” love, Jack.

“My dad was a legend himself: handsome, strong ranch hand, unique and one of a kind. About four years ago, Dad called me to come over because he had a question to ask me. His question, ‘Do you think that I’m praying to Jesus too much?’ I said, ‘no Dad, you can never pray too much; Jesus is like a best friend who will always be there to guide and help you.’ Dad said ‘I just want him to know me when I arrive in Heaven.’ Thank you Jesus, for hearing my Dad’s prayers,” love and happiness, Cinderella (Cyndi).

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2016, at St Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara, followed immediately by a presentation by the Military Honor Guard and the reception at the church hall.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 805.895.8409.