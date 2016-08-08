Job and Resource Fair Coming to Santa Barbara in September

The Workforce Development Board, in partnership with The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region and the Santa Barbara Job and Resource Fair Committee*, is inviting local employers, education providers and resource agencies to register for this year’s Job & Resource Fair.

The event will take place in conjunction with The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region’s Business Expo Sept. 23, 2016, from 5-8 p.m. at The Fess Parker (633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara).

The event provides an opportunity for businesses to market their product or services to over 1,500 attendees and search for qualified candidates to join their teams.

The event is free both for the first 45 employers that register and for job seekers. For information about cost, contact the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce.

Job Seeker Workshops

Job Seekers are encouraged to attend preparation workshops prior to the event, available on the following dates at the Workforce Resource Center, 130 E. Ortega Street in Santa Barbara:

» Resume Writing: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, 2-3 p.m.

» Elevator Speech/Interview Skills: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, 2-4 p.m.

» Networking/Business Social Media 101: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, 9-11 a.m.

To register for the workshop(s) or fair as a job seeker, visit the registration page at Eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Chana Ortiz at 805.884.6824 or [email protected].

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however, job seekers are encouraged to come in at 4 p.m. for special VIP networking with employers and to listen to the event’s distinguished keynote speakers: 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal; Brian Tanguay, Santa Barbara School District coordinator; and Jeff Woolever, Santa Barbara Human Resource Association board member and human resource manager for TriSep Corporation.

For exhibitors’ registration, visit The Chamber of Santa Barbara Region’s website.



*The 2016 Santa Barbara Job and Resource Fair Committee is made up of representatives from the County of Santa Barbara’s Workforce Development Board, the Workforce Resource Centers, Community Solutions Inc., Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, Inc., The Salvation Army Haven, Department of Rehabilitation, Mental Wellness Center, Re-Entry Employment Services, Santa Barbara Unified School District, ResCare and Santa Barbara City College.

— Luis Servin represents the Workforce Development Board.