Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:00 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Job and Resource Fair Coming to Santa Barbara in September

By Luis Servin for the Workforce Development Board | August 8, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The Workforce Development Board, in partnership with The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region and the Santa Barbara Job and Resource Fair Committee*, is inviting local employers, education providers and resource agencies to register for this year’s Job & Resource Fair. 

The event will take place in conjunction with The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region’s Business Expo Sept. 23, 2016, from 5-8 p.m. at The Fess Parker (633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara).

The event provides an opportunity for businesses to market their product or services to over 1,500 attendees and search for qualified candidates to join their teams.

The event is free both for the first 45 employers that register and for job seekers. For information about cost, contact the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce. 

Job Seeker Workshops

Job Seekers are encouraged to attend preparation workshops prior to the event, available on the following dates at the Workforce Resource Center, 130 E. Ortega Street in Santa Barbara:

» Resume Writing: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, 2-3 p.m.

» Elevator Speech/Interview Skills: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, 2-4 p.m.

» Networking/Business Social Media 101: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, 9-11 a.m.

To register for the workshop(s) or fair as a job seeker, visit the registration page at Eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Chana Ortiz at 805.884.6824 or [email protected]

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however, job seekers are encouraged to come in at 4 p.m. for special VIP networking with employers and to listen to the event’s distinguished keynote speakers: 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal; Brian Tanguay, Santa Barbara School District coordinator; and Jeff Woolever, Santa Barbara Human Resource Association board member and human resource manager for TriSep Corporation.

For exhibitors’ registration, visit The Chamber of Santa Barbara Region’s website.
 
*The 2016 Santa Barbara Job and Resource Fair Committee is made up of representatives from the County of Santa Barbara’s Workforce Development Board, the Workforce Resource Centers, Community Solutions Inc., Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, Inc., The Salvation Army Haven, Department of Rehabilitation, Mental Wellness Center, Re-Entry Employment Services, Santa Barbara Unified School District, ResCare and Santa Barbara City College.

Luis Servin represents the Workforce Development Board.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 