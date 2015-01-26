Job Creators Network, NAWBO Announce New Partnership

Job Creators Network and the National Association of Women Business Owners have announced a new partnership aimed at providing employer and employee resources to the approximately 5,000 NAWBO member businesses throughout the United States.

At nearly 10 million strong, women-owned businesses are the fastest growing segment of the American economy. NAWBO, which includes a Santa Barbara chapter, leverages the unique attributes women bring to the business table to illuminate, transform and ultimately harness its wide-ranging community of entrepreneurial women into a unified, influential voice.

“Women are a major contributor and a driving force in our economy. At NAWBO, we work to ensure that regardless of size or sector or stage in business, women entrepreneurs have all the tools they need to ascend to the next level,” said Darla Beggs, NAWBO national board chairwoman. “NAWBO members are mission driven. They genuinely want to see their businesses as well as their fellow women entrepreneurs succeed.

"This drive to give back to current and future women entrepreneurs has always been at the core of NAWBO. NAWBO was founded 40 years ago by a group of women who strove to remove obstacles for women entrepreneurs. Because they knew then what is still true today — when women do well, they give it back to their employees, their communities and our economy. Efforts to educate and engage women entrepreneurs, like this partnership with JCN, really pay off.”

“Women-owned companies in the United States generated $1.4 trillion in sales last year alone,” said Alfredo Ortiz, president of JCN. “Clearly this is an enterprising segment of our economy that deserves every networking and educational resource available. That’s where Job Creators Network comes in.”

Job Creators Network will partner with NAWBO on policy issues that promote job creation and entrepreneurism among its members. NAWBO will also distribute JCN news and educational materials to all members in 60 chapters across the country to facilitate a communications program for member CEOs committed to employer to employee (E2E) education.

“We understand that some of the government policies we are seeing come out of Washington are forcing business owners everywhere to make very tough decisions,” Ortiz said. “We want to make sure women entrepreneurs have the most thorough knowledge of policies that can help — and hurt — their ability to start and grow their businesses.

“Our goal for this partnership is to create a vast workforce that is empowered to make informed decisions that will shape our future for robust business growth and job creation.”