Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Job Hunting Out, Career Strategy In at SBCC Career Skills Institute

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | March 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Tuition-free career strategist series begins April 4. Click to view larger
Tuition-free career strategist series begins April 4. (Courtesy photo)

SBCC Career Skills Institute has introduced a tuition-free series and certificate designed to aid those in the midst of a job hunt and professionals seeking new employment. Classes begin April 4.

Any of the three short courses can be taken independently, or all three to earn the career strategist certificate. Each course is designed and taught by a career counselor.

Courses focus on developing the skills needed to gain an accurate understanding of strengths, interests, abilities and work values including the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator personality inventory.

Students also learn about job research and business networking resources online and off, including effective use of job-search sites and building a LinkedIn profile customized to reach the ideal employer.

Students develop the skills to combine personal characteristics with career information to improve their skills at seeking, obtaining, maintaining and changing jobs.

“The career strategist certificate is designed to help everyone in their search for the right job or career, from those looking to enter or re-enter the workforce, to those just starting to explore their next career move,” said Jeanette Chian, SBCC School of Extended Learning associate director.

“You will learn about your strengths, what fulfills you, and how to maximize your unique traits,” she said.

The career strategist courses were introduced in the fall; the first certificates will be issued in April.

Register online at www.sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/apply-reg.php or in person at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road. For more information, call 683-8282.

Personalized Career Planning, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays April 6 and 13 at Wake Campus: Focuses on assessment of individuals strengths, interests, values, personality and abilities in the context of career and education planning.

Students will exploring their decision-making styles and applying specific decision-making models to career planning process.

Course: 64130

LinkedIn for Business 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays April 7 and 14 at Wake Campus: Participants learn to use LinkedIn professional networking platform to develop business through relationship marketing.

Topics include optimizing a company profile, developing content for a target audience, building a professional brand, marketing a company, showcasing credentials, reconnecting with former colleagues and connecting with businesses around the globe.

Course 64111.

Strategic Job Search, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays April 20 and 27 at Wake Campus, is designed to help students develop and implement a strategic career and job search plan. Students will learn about sources of occupational information.

Course 64149.

Those who complete all three classes will earn a SBCC digital badge as a career strategist. Badges earned at the SBCC Career Skills Institute can be posted in online profiles such as LinkedIn, websites and resumes, to showcase one's skills.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 