Job Hunting Out, Career Strategy In at SBCC Career Skills Institute

SBCC Career Skills Institute has introduced a tuition-free series and certificate designed to aid those in the midst of a job hunt and professionals seeking new employment. Classes begin April 4.

Any of the three short courses can be taken independently, or all three to earn the career strategist certificate. Each course is designed and taught by a career counselor.

Courses focus on developing the skills needed to gain an accurate understanding of strengths, interests, abilities and work values including the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator personality inventory.

Students also learn about job research and business networking resources online and off, including effective use of job-search sites and building a LinkedIn profile customized to reach the ideal employer.

Students develop the skills to combine personal characteristics with career information to improve their skills at seeking, obtaining, maintaining and changing jobs.

“The career strategist certificate is designed to help everyone in their search for the right job or career, from those looking to enter or re-enter the workforce, to those just starting to explore their next career move,” said Jeanette Chian, SBCC School of Extended Learning associate director.

“You will learn about your strengths, what fulfills you, and how to maximize your unique traits,” she said.

The career strategist courses were introduced in the fall; the first certificates will be issued in April.

Register online at www.sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/apply-reg.php or in person at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road. For more information, call 683-8282.

Personalized Career Planning, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays April 6 and 13 at Wake Campus: Focuses on assessment of individuals strengths, interests, values, personality and abilities in the context of career and education planning.

Students will exploring their decision-making styles and applying specific decision-making models to career planning process.

Course: 64130

LinkedIn for Business 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays April 7 and 14 at Wake Campus: Participants learn to use LinkedIn professional networking platform to develop business through relationship marketing.

Topics include optimizing a company profile, developing content for a target audience, building a professional brand, marketing a company, showcasing credentials, reconnecting with former colleagues and connecting with businesses around the globe.

Course 64111.

Strategic Job Search, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays April 20 and 27 at Wake Campus, is designed to help students develop and implement a strategic career and job search plan. Students will learn about sources of occupational information.

Course 64149.

Those who complete all three classes will earn a SBCC digital badge as a career strategist. Badges earned at the SBCC Career Skills Institute can be posted in online profiles such as LinkedIn, websites and resumes, to showcase one's skills.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.