State Jobs Data Indicate Little Sector Growth in Santa Barbara County

The state Employment Development Department Labor Market Information Division released its monthly unemployment and job growth data for June in Santa Barbara County.

Against a background that showed an estimated 4.7 percent unemployment rate countywide, only two industry sectors reported significant growth.

Reflecting the advent of the tourist season in the City of Santa Barbara and the south county, the Leisure & Hospitality sector grew by 1,100 jobs in the month, while the similarly tourist-influenced Retail Sector reported a modest growth of 600 jobs.

“The current reality in Santa Barbara County is that we have a mixture of industry sectors that alternate between highs and lows — often dependent upon the weather and season,” said Raymond McDonald, executive director of the county’s Workforce Development Board. “Clearly, what would be more beneficial to our community, countywide, is for us to have industry sectors that experienced growth year-around. Our Construction Sector was flat last month, and both Educational & Health Services (400) and Business Services (500) sectors lost jobs.”

Also reporting loses that may be attributable to the end of school was public sector jobs in Government; that had 900 fewer jobs during the month.