Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jobs.Noozhawk.com Social Boost Upgrade Helps Employers Find Candidates Beyond the Job Board

By Frankie Victoria, Noozhawk Marketing Assistant | @NoozhawkNews | May 16, 2014 | 12:44 p.m.

Since its launch in October 2013, Jobs.Noozhawk.com has been a great source for local recruiters to find talent for their jobs. With its unique job-matching technology, the site has already matched many job-seekers with local nonprofits and businesses who were on the lookout for the best candidates for their open jobs.     

Lauren Roche
Noozhawk employment specialist Lauren Roche

Jobs.Noozhawk.com has many features that make job-seeking and recruiting much easier. The site has real-time matching technology and boosts job posts to hundreds of job seekers through The Job Network. 

While Jobs.Noozhawk.com is a great source for job-seekers and recruiters, Noozhawk has been working closely with RealMatch in order to make it even better! 

In March, employment specialist Lauren Roche joined the Noozhawk team in order to help us do that. 

"This platform is an awesome recruitment tool for employers, and a great way for job-seekers to see what's out there in the market," Roche said. "When I heard about it, I really just wanted everyone to take advantage of the dynamic jobs platform."

Along with Roche's help in understanding the inner workings of recruiting at Jobs.Noozhawk.com, we are also excited to announce that a social boost upgrade is now available to recruiters and can be added to every job posting.

When you add a social boost upgrade to your job posting on Jobs.Noozhawk.com, your job posting will be sent to Facebook as a targeted ad and on Twitter as a tweet on a relevant career channel. This means that not only will a Jobs.Noozhawk.com job posting reach all active and passive job-seekers on Jobs.Noozhawk.com and The Job Network, but the job posting will also reach job-seekers through relevant social media channels.

Jobs.Noozhawk.com still offers the following features:

» Access to a full resume database

» Real-time matching technology

» Total talent reach distribution

» An in-house messaging system to reach qualified active and passive candidates

» Free job postings for local nonprofit organizations

» Exposure of the job posting on the homepage of Noozhawk.com, which received an average of 380,000 daily page views in April

These features, along with the brand new social boost upgrade, make Jobs.Noozhawk.com the most comprehensive and easy-to-use recruiting system, giving recruiters the tools to find the perfect candidate.

Noozhawk marketing assistant Frankie Victoria can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 