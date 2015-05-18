Jodi House Kicking Off Inaugural ‘Hike, Walk & Roll’ for Brain Injury

Registration is now open for Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center’s inaugural “Hike, Walk & Roll” for Brain Injury from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Elings Park in Santa Barbara.

Participants are invited to walk or roll a half-mile or to hike a 5K trail in support of brain injury survivors in our community.

Following the walk will be a barbecue hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara, as well as music, games and a raffle drawing with a variety of prizes from local businesses.

Proceeds will go directly toward the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center and its mission to empower brain injury survivors to not merely survive, but thrive.

All ages are encouraged to participate in the event, including those using walkers or wheelchairs.

General event and registration information can be found by clicking here.

— Eryn Eckert for the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.