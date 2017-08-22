Jodi House Names Ruth Ann Bowe Board Vice President

Ruth Ann Bowe, broker associate at Village Properties and instructor of real estate principles at Santa Barbara City College, was elected vice president of the board of directors of Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

Whether due to an auto accident, sports injury, stroke, tumor, or one of countless other causes, chances are you, or someone you know, has been affected by a brain injury.

Jodi House helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources, and support.

Among Ruth Ann’s exciting endeavors in support of Jodi House is the upcoming reunion mixer benefit of which she is chairperson.

The building that was a legendary former happy hour hot spot was gifted to Jodi House years ago.

Ruth Ann is currently helping to orchestrate a nostalgic evening reliving fond memories, and all proceeds will benefit Jodi House.

The event will be taking place Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

To learn more about Jodi House, the reunion fundraiser, or to sponsor or donate, visit www.JodiHouse.Org/events/, call 563-2882 or email [email protected]

— Ruth Ann Bowe for Jodi House.