Jodi House Opens Doors for 1st Thursday Event

In celebration of its new Musical Mind Workout class, Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center will open its doors to the public from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015.

The music class will host a collaborative jam session throughout the evening, with both Jodi House members and the community invited to join in.

The Art Therapy class will also display its latest masterpieces for community members to enjoy.

Drinks and appetizers will be provided.

Jodi House is the only non-profit organization exclusively providing reintegration and vocational services to adult brain injury survivors in our community.

It has served hundreds of brain injury survivors through its Day Program. Some of its most popular activities include music, art, communication strategies and peer support group.

For additional information about the Brain Injury Support Program or Jodi House's 1st Thursday event, please contact 805.563.2882 or [email protected].

— Alex M. Johnson is the director of operations at Jodi House.