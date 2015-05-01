Jodi House to Become Service Provider for State of California

Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center of Santa Barbara has been selected as one of seven sites statewide to receive State of California funding for serving adults with traumatic brain injury.

Jodi House will receive $120,000 yearly for three years beginning July 1, with the option of an additional fourth year. Supporting adults with TBI, the Jodi House model of care is community reintegration and includes the following services: supported living; independent living skills; employment; information, referral, and care coordination; and public and professional education. The additional funding will allow Jodi House to expand services to best meet the needs of adult TBI population living throughout the tri-counties region.

Traumatic Brain Injury Services of California is a continuum of community services for adults with traumatic brain injury. Comprised of seven providers located throughout Northern and Southern California, each provider supplies or coordinates a variety of Core Services to persons over the age of 18 with a traumatic brain injury. Their mission is to ensure that adults with a traumatic brain injury have the necessary services to enhance self-sufficiency.

Jodi House is the only nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara exclusively serving adults with traumatic brain injuries. Click here to learn more about the community integration services provided at Jodi House.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.