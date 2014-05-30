Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center Welcomes Stephen Katz to Its Board of Directors

The Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is pleased to welcome Steve Katz to its Board of Directors.

Katz is a director and founding member of Atherton Lane Advisers. He serves as head of business development and relationship management for Southern California.

Prior to Atherton Lane, he spent six years with an independent investment advisory firm and 20 years in various executive positions at Intuit Inc., MGM/UA Home Video and Lorimar Home Video.

Katz holds a master of arts degree in management from Stanford University and a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Southern California.

He is also an active volunteer in the Santa Barbara community. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Elings Park Foundation since 2006 and was board president from 2011 to 2013.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.