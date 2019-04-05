Pixel Tracker

Joe Armendariz Ends Short Campaign for Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

The departure leaves Bob Nelson as the only candidate so far in the race to succeed Peter Adam for the Fourth District seat

Joe Armendariz Click to view larger
Orcutt resident Joe Armendariz says “a number of specific things” didn’t pan out to make his bid viable for a seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 5, 2019 | 5:00 p.m.

Orcutt resident Joe Armendariz has decided not to run for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2020.

"Bad news travels fast,” Armendariz, 52, told Noozhawk on Friday. “A number of specific things had to come together in order for it to become a viable idea. Many, if not most, of the things did not happen.”

That included support from public safety unions, he said.

Armendariz, a former member of the Carpinteria City Council, announced his campaign on a local radio show in February and told Noozhawk that he intended to hold a campaign kickoff event in March in Lompoc. 

As of Friday, the Facebook page touting his campaign for county supervisor had been renamed from Armendariz4Supervisor2020 to Joe Armendariz. 

The seat is held by Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, who has said he did not intend to seek a third term. Adam also is actively involved in his family’s Santa Maria Valley farming business.

With Armendariz out of the race, it leaves Adam’s chief of staff, Bob Nelson, as the only candidate so far. Nelson formally announced his bid for the Fourth District seat on Feb. 16, although rumors of his intended campaign had circulated for months.

"Joe is a talented advocate for businesses and taxpayers," Nelson said. "We need people like him encouraging the county to embrace new sources of revenue and promote public safety. I appreciate his support."

The Fourth District includes Orcutt, Lompoc, a section of southern Santa Maria and much of the Los Alamos Valley. 

While it might seem early to talk about the 2020 elections, the primary election next year will occur in March, not June.

Armendariz, who moved to Orcutt eight years ago after living in Carpinteria for 20 years, serves as executive director of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association and had spoken out frequently about issues during Board of Supervisors and other government meetings for years.  

He promoted himself as the only candidate who has served in public office and has a record of fighting against South County progressives “as a twice-elected unapologetic, pro-business, pro-taxpayer city councilman.”

“Nobody on the Board of Supervisors today, or serving in elective office anywhere in the county over the last 25 years, has been more engaged and out front in promoting lower taxes, budget accountability, job creation and public safety than I have," he wrote to his supporters on social media before ending his campaign. “I will bring the same passion and leadership to the Board of Supervisors if I am fortunate enough to be elected.”

Armendariz said he remains a big fan of politics with a personalized license plate to prove it.

“This time around is just not the right time for me,” he said, adding that he will continue to speak out on issues.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

