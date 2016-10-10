Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: Americans Want Fewer Refugees, Barack Obama Wants More — Guess Who Wins?

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | October 10, 2016 | 5:15 p.m.

Despite San Bernardino, Orlando, and most recently St. Cloud, Minn., and New Jersey and New York, President Barack Obama has vowed to accelerate his Muslim refugee resettlement agenda.

In San Bernardino, Syed Farook, of Pakistani ancestry, and his Pakistan-born wife, Tasheen Malik, killed 14 people.

In Orlando, Omar Mateen, whose family is from Afghanistan, killed 49 people after he swore allegiance to ISIS.

Somali-born Dahir Adan, an Islamic “soldier,” randomly stabbed and seriously wounded nine people in a mall in St. Cloud, Minn.

Finally, Afghanistan-born Ahmad Khan Rahami is the primary suspect in recent bombings in New Jersey and New York, and has been charged with the attempted murder of several police officers.

Farook and Rahami are U.S. citizens, but embraced the hatred of the United States that Jihad-breeding Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia share.

Although evidence clearly points to a flawed refugee system that merits re-evaluation, Obama pledged to increase the number of Syrian migrants, another terrorist sponsoring nation, to 110,000 during fiscal year 2017.

As part of the appeal Obama made to the U.N. General Assembly in September, Obama insisted that more refugees make the world a safer place, and dismissed the terrorist-induced horrors in Paris, Brussels, London, Nice, Germany and Canada.

In the meantime, in an astonishingly arrogant display — astonishing even for the Obama administration — Homeland Security Department immigration officials refused to attend a long-ago scheduled Senate hearing for the day after the U.N. meeting to review Obama’s expanded refugee plan. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., the disgruntled chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Immigration and the National Interest, charged the administration with willfully subordinating Americans’ and Congress’ interests.

Americans worry about Obama’s unilateral decision to welcome more refugees. In citizens’ best interests and at a minimum, refugee resettlement should be evaluated regularly.

Take Somalia. The United States has been accepting Somalis since the 1980s, and continued unchecked through the Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama presidencies.

Since Reagan four decades ago, the United States has taken in a minimum of 150,000 Somalis. Not included in the 150,000 are other Somalis who entered on various outdated visa programs: temporary protected status, diversity visa lottery winners and student visas.

In all, the United States accepts about 70 percent of all permanently resettled refugees worldwide.

Obama and the presidents who follow him must develop a policy that provides safety to refugees while also protecting Americans — an achievable goal.

The Center for Immigration Studies found that the net government costs of settling one refugee in the United States for five years could provide five years of safety for 12 Middle Eastern refugees in their home region.

Most of the funds to provide for refugees in the United States comes from welfare and entitlement programs. Health and Human Services Department statistics show 90 percent of recent refugees from the Middle East receive food stamps, and about 70 percent receive cash assistance and government-funded health care — a huge taxpayer burden.

And there’s this statement from the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees: “Resettlement is not a right, and there is no obligation ... to accept refugees for resettlement.”

All is not lost. Congress could thwart Obama on his unpopular resettlement vision. Continuing resolution legislation for fiscal year 2017 would put a moratorium on refugees coming from terrorist hotbeds until appropriate screening procedures are in place and Congress is given a full accounting of the program’s costs.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 