Joe Guzzardi: At Long Last, Immigration Scam Coming to an End in U.S.

As immigration advocates have learned in the last few days, nothing good lasts forever. After a virtually uninterrupted 30-year string of successfully subverting and circumventing immigration laws, activists are in shock at the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that targeted about 700 aliens nationwide.

A new immigration enforcement era has dawned, and the open borders crowd doesn’t like it one little bit.

Over the last three decades, immigration activists, including many in Congress, have gained major advances: sanctuary cities, sanctuary campuses, refugee resettlement, catch and release, diminished enforcement at the border, deferred action and expanded employment-based visa issuance.

But the outcry against enforcement from the pro-immigration lobby demonstrates that its agenda is about more than merely helping illegal immigrants emerge from “the shadows.” Advocates’ dangerous wish is that every single illegal alien, including the most violent criminal offenders, be allowed to stay in the United States.

Echoing the sentiment widely shared within the anti-American community, Christina Jiménez of United We Dream called ICE “out of control,” as she called its agents “rogue” and dependent on “racial profiling.”

Fearmongering David Leopold, former American Immigration Lawyers Association president, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., fanned the flames with their false and irresponsible charges.

Leopold claimed that President Donald Trump sanctioned ICE to “pick up anyone they can get their hands on,” and according to camera-hog Schumer, the arrests were “targeting law-abiding immigrants.”

Schumer knowingly uses the word immigrant improperly. An immigrant comes to the United States with a valid visa, and through a port of entry, not the case with those ICE apprehended.

The media threw fuel on the fire that surrounds the ICE apprehensions with the usual anti-Trump bashing. A CBS headline: “Immigrants Wait in Fear over Raids; Trump Takes Credit.”

Trump’s executive order promised to remove criminal aliens, those with felonies, multiple misdemeanors, recently arrived aliens and those previously ordered deported who are fugitives from justice.

Of the aliens ICE arrested, about 75 percent had charges against them that include homicide, sexual abuse against a minor, aggravated sexual abuse, drug trafficking and drunken driving. President Barack Obama’s administration released many of the criminals who went on to become repeat offenders.

The remaining 25 percent are, explained ICE, additional suspects encountered during targeted enforcement operations who may be in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws. Those individuals will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

As for the so-called law-abiding illegal immigrant, the Fiscal Year 2010 U.S. Attorneys’ Annual Statistical Report found that “illegal immigration provides the initial foothold which criminal elements, including organized crime syndicates, use to engage in a myriad of illicit activities ranging from immigration document fraud and migrant smuggling to human trafficking.”

Removing people illegally in the United States has been constitutionally authorized since the Immigration Act of 1891, which states that any alien unlawfully present can be removed. The first choice for removal is — get this — at the alien’s expense.

Trump’s immigration actions fall squarely within his congressional and constitutional authority. During his campaign, Trump promised voters that he would deport an estimated 2 million to 3 million criminal aliens, and more raids will follow.

Mexico has adjusted to the Trump reality. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto promised deportees his government’s support as they re-integrate back to their homeland. If Mexico has come to terms with Trump’s immigration agenda, the United States should, too.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.