Joe Guzzardi: Too Bad for #notmypresident Rioters, But Donald Trump Will Keep Election Promises

Bad News for #notmypresident Rioters; Trump Will Keep His Election Promises

By Joe Guzzardi

Soon, the #notmypresident nonsense will end. Barbra Streisand, Cher and Katy Perry will go back to adding to their respective $370 million, $340 million and $200 million fortunes.

And it looks like Streisand, who along with other Hollywood elites swore to go to Canada if Donald Trump won the presidential election, has decided to stay in Malibu.

The radical-left’s angry, organized mobs that have burned American flags, destroyed private property and threatened to assassinate Trump will either be arrested, prosecuted and jailed, or eventually disband.

This tweet, posted hours after Hillary Clinton conceded, is a federal felony pursuant to 18 U.S. Code § 87, punishable by a fine and a maximum five-year jail sentence:

“Trump ain’t president ‘til inauguration day lmao you guys still have time to assassinate BOTH Trump and Pence.”

Likely no one outside of their Hollywood cronies care what Streisand, Cher or the others think. Trump won an overwhelming victory in an open and fair election that pointedly rejected the elite’s mindset.

In 2012, when defeated Republican candidate Mitt Romney received 61 million votes, his supporters didn’t take to the street to engage in criminal mayhem. There’s little sympathy for sore losers.

For those easily offended, more bad news awaits. If Trump makes good on only half of his campaign promises, he’ll likely be re-elected in 2020.

He is unlikely to back down, and since he has no insider connections, no outside special interest funders, and controls Congress, look for him to do what he said he would do.

Among Trump’s pledges are to repeal Obamacare in his first meeting with Congress, to lower taxes, to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement, and to veto the Trans-Pacific Partnership in the unlikely event it should get to his desk.

On immigration, the source of most of the protesters’ angst, Trump outlined an aggressive but achievable 10-point, pro-American, pro-enforcement agenda. It includes building a wall on the shared southern border with Mexico, ending catch-and-release (an open invitation to illegal immigrants to enter the United States unlawfully, and then petition for amnesty), establishing zero tolerance for criminal aliens, and canceling unconstitutional executive orders like deferred action for illegal immigrant childhood arrivals.

As well, Trump has called for enforcing all existing immigration laws; suspending visa issuance to foreign nationals who cannot be properly vetted; ensuring that foreign countries like The Gambia, Laos and dozens of others take back their criminal aliens when ordered deported; blocking sanctuary-city funding to help eliminate senseless, preventable murders like Kate Steinle’s in San Francisco; mandating E-Verify to turn off the jobs and benefits magnet illegal immigrants take advantage of; and reforming legal immigration to serve Americans’ best interests.

As for the estimated 12 million aliens already in the United States about which stump reporters exhaustively questioned Trump, he said that when his enforcement goals have been achieved, the wall built and illegal immigration “a past memory ended for good,” and after weighing the options based on the new circumstances at that time, “then and only then will we be in a position to consider the appropriate disposition of those who remain.”

Protesters should let the democratic process go forward. Demonstrations are pointless, much of the chaos criminal, and betting against Trump, as the primaries and general election proved, is a losing proposition.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.