Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:56 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: With DACA Inaction, Donald Trump Reneging on Major Campaign Pledge

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | January 31, 2017 | 2:40 p.m.

On the Monday of President Donald Trump’s first full week in office, he immediately made good on several of his campaign promises.

Among other actions, Trump withdrew the United States from the job-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership and instituted a federal hiring freeze except for military personnel. A day later, he met with chief executive officers from the Big Three auto companies — Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler — and, as he did with TPP, continued to focus on his signature issue, bringing jobs back to America.

But on one vital campaign pledge that’s also jobs-related, ending deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACA), Trump has been disappointingly silent.

During his August immigration speech in Phoenix, Trump unambiguously stated that his new administration “will immediately terminate President (Barack) Obama’s two illegal immigrant amnesties, in which he defied federal law and the Constitution ...”

While DACA went into effect, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Obama’s second legalization action, called Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), for DACA parents.

Under Obama’s 2012 executive action, about 750,000 DACAs received temporary employment authorization, Social Security numbers and other affirmative benefits, including state-issued driver’s licenses. The DACAs also were granted temporary protection from deportation.

But recent comments about DACA from White House spokesman Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus indicated that while Obama’s executive action may indeed eventually be canceled, it probably won’t happen in the first 100 days.

Spicer told reporters that, on immigration, the priority is on deporting criminal aliens, and “then we’re going to continue to work through the entire number of folks that are here illegally.”

Removing 2 million to 3 million criminal aliens could take years. In other words, DACAs aren’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

Priebus sounded an ever more alarming note when he told Fox News that the administration plans to work with the House of Representatives and the Senate toward a goal of getting a long-term DACA solution.

Enforcement advocates interpret Priebus’ message as a possible reference to a new bill, the Bridge Act (Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy) that Sens. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced to give DACAs legal status.

Or maybe Priebus has in mind the proposed “immigration overhaul” of Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., as he called it, that would give amnesty and a path to citizenship to 12 million illegal immigrants.

If Trump and Priebus are waiting for Congress, they’ll have a long wait. Durbin and Graham were Gang of Eight architects, and Tillis’ proposal is identical to that failed legislation. Good luck getting a congressional immigration consensus. Nothing is more contentious in Congress than immigration.

The question remains: Why is Trump reneging on one of his major campaign pledges to end DACA when he could convert on it in seconds by ordering U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which oversees DACA, to end the program immediately?

USCIS confirmed that every day the agency processes an average of 140 new DACA applications and 690 renewals. That means about 800 employment-authorized illegal immigrant job seekers join or rejoin the labor force every day, a reality that’s inconsistent with Trump’s two dominant campaign promises: restoring American jobs and enforcing immigration laws.

Here’s the way Trump’s base feels about his apparent disregard for his vow to end DACA. If Trump had campaigned on extending Obama’s unconstitutional DACA program that circumvented Congress and displaces American workers, Hillary Clinton would be sitting in the White House.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 