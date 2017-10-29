Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:31 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: E-Verify, Interior Enforcement Most Effective Illegal Immigration Deterrents

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | October 29, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

In what’s certain to boost unemployed and under-employed American workers’ job opportunities, acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Thomas Homan promised stepped-up worksite monitoring.

After reviewing the percentage of time Homeland Security Investigations allocates to worksite enforcement, Homan concluded it was too little, and he instructed his agents to increase their vigilance by four to five times during the upcoming fiscal year.

He pledged to take a two-pronged approach: prosecute the employers that hire and harbor illegal immigrants and remove the aliens.

The new ICE policy, if implemented, would represent a dramatic change from previous Republican and Democratic administrations that, since the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, have winked at businesses that hire unauthorized employees.

Although the law had provisions to punish employers that knowingly hired illegal immigrants, the legislation allowed potential employees to present easily falsified documents such as I-9s, assuming the paperwork “reasonably appears on its face to be genuine.”

In the post-1986 era, illegal immigrant workers knew that fraudulent employment documents would pass for valid documents, and that worksite enforcement was unlikely.

Doris Meissner, who served as Immigration and Naturalization Services commissioner from 1993 to 2000, admitted that enforcement during her term was a nonstarter.

“We never really did in any serious way the enforcement that was to accompany the legalization of the people who were here illegally,” she said.

Consequently, the illegal immigrant population soared from the pre-IRCA 3 million total to today’s estimated 12 million, and stretched it out from mostly the Southwest to nationwide. Since the 1986 failure, Americans have been increasingly vocal about securing the border and ending illegal immigration.

For years, Congress has been grappling with proposed solutions, but they’ve been unsuccessful. Congress introduced immigration bills during the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, but they never became law because amnesty came first, and enforcement was a vague down-the-road promise — the same formula that failed in the 1986 law.

But out of nowhere candidate Donald Trump campaigned on enforcing immigration laws, and vowed to build a wall along the Southwest border, a platform that helped elect him. But, despite his bravado as president, a wall isn’t the most efficient or most effective method to slow illegal immigration.

A faster, more certain approach is mandatory E-Verify coupled with, as Homan outlined, interior enforcement. Employers have no valid excuse not to use E-Verity that, within 3.5 seconds, can confirm a new employee’s status. Since E-Verify would deter illegal aliens from applying, the simple verification process would protect the jobs of American citizens and legal permanent residents.

As of June 30, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data, employers used E-Verify more than 25 million times, and they give the program glowing reviews.

Homan’s interior enforcement plan would help eliminate the jobs’ magnet that lures illegal immigrants to the United States. A Pew Research Center study found that about 8 million aliens work in nonagricultural jobs that include positions in construction, hospitality and manufacturing.

The Trump White House should set aside its “big, beautiful” wall vision, and instead promote what’s more immediately doable and more practical — E-Verify and interior enforcement.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 