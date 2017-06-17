Joe Guzzardi: On Father’s Day, Grieving Dads Wonder Why Sanctuary Cities Protect Killers

For thousands of dads, Father’s Day is a sad reminder of the children they’ve lost because, for decades, the federal government has refused to secure the border or enforce immigration laws. As a result, innocent lives have been forever lost, and grieving families are left to wonder why the government has been so consistently remiss for so long.

In 2008, Jamiel Shaw Jr. was walking from the bus stop to his home in Arlington Heights in Los Angeles — just three blocks away — when Pedro Espinoza, an illegal alien recently released from jail, shot and killed him. His father, Jamiel Sr., had just spoken to his 17-year-old son on the phone.

A high school junior, Shaw was a good student and promising football player being scouted by Stanford and Rutgers universities. Conversely, Espinoza was an 18th Street gang member who had been arrested the previous year on gun charges and for assaulting a police officer. The day after his four-month early release, Espinoza murdered Shaw.

At the time of Shaw’s murder, his mother was serving her second tour of duty in Iraq.

Adding to the Shaw family’s grief was Los Angeles’ sanctuary city status, which means it won’t report criminal aliens’ release to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their removal. Los Angeles also had in effect the controversial Special Order 40 that prohibited police officers from inquiring about detained suspects’ immigration status.

In San Francisco, another sanctuary city, Don Rosenberg’s son, Drew, was the 2010 victim of a hideous hit-and-run murder.

Roberto Galo, attempting to avoid oncoming traffic, hit Rosenberg at an intersection. Multiple eyewitnesses reported that after Galo’s car initially struck his victim’s motorcycle, he accelerated and ran over the 25-year-old law school student.

Then, attempting to flee, Galo backed his car up, and ran over Rosenberg a second time. Finally, Galo put the car in drive and ran over him a third time.

Galo was convicted of vehicular manslaughter, and sentenced to serve six months, but released after 43 days.

Jim Steinle was enjoying an arm-in-arm walk down a popular San Francisco pier with his daughter, Kate, on a beautiful July day in 2015 when five-time deported, seven-time convicted Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez shot the 32-year-old Cal Poly San Luis Obispo alumna in yet one more example of a sanctuary city tragedy.

In testimony to Congress, Jim Steinle said that the last words he heard his daughter say were, “Help me, Dad.” Steinle’s father described her as loving and happy, a caring woman of deep faith who often traveled and “shined the light of a good citizen from the United States of America.”

Jim Steinle then charged the federal government with poorly enforced immigration laws and “basic incompetence” on multiple levels that led to his daughter’s death at the hands of foreign national who should not have been in the country.

To write that nothing has changed in the years that have passed since the Shaw, Rosenberg and Steinle families were destroyed would be misleading.

In defiance of federal law and against wishes of the majority that criminal aliens be deported, sanctuary cities in California and elsewhere have increased in number.

Los Angeles and San Francisco have established legal defense funds on behalf of deportable aliens, and the Assembly soon will vote on legislation that would make California a sanctuary state. To use the exact, boastful words of state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, the bill would “freeze out ICE.”

The best Father’s Day gift Jamiel, Don and Jim could get would be assurances that others won’t have to suffer the same pain they did when preventable crimes took their loved ones away forever.

Deport, don’t protect, criminal aliens.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.