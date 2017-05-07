Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: After Flip-Flop on DACA, Great ‘Dealmaker’ Donald Trump Comes Away with Zilch

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | May 7, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

On his way to the White House, President Donald Trump forgot all he knows about negotiating. Author of the best-selling book, The Art of the Deal, Trump reneged on his important campaign promise to end the deferred action for childhood arrivals, or DACA, amnesty without getting a whit in return.

Back in 2011, then-citizen Trump bemoaned that Washington is full of politicians, but not a single negotiator could be found among them.​

After telling The Associated Press that DREAMers can “relax” and that they’re not a target for deportation, but without leaning on Congress for something in exchange, Trump can include himself among the missing dealmakers.

Trump gave Democrats a gift-wrapped prize they coveted, a continuation of new work permits and renewals for illegal immigrants, without asking for anything — American job saving E-Verify, for example — in return.

At various times since his inauguration, Trump has referred to DACAs as exceptional kids whom, because he loves children, he’ll treat with great heart and compassion. Apparently, he not only doesn’t know how to cobble together a deal, he doesn’t know much about DACA either.

First, DACA permits were granted based solely on the applicants’ claims. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services never conducted face-to-face interviews, so no one really knows whether the minor aliens’ claims were fact or fiction.

DACAs had no burden of proof; USCIS accepted any and all claims. Came as a young child, went to high school in the United States, have a GED, lived in the United States for two years or more? All sounded good to USCIS.

Second, if the illegal immigrants were employed pre-DACA, they’re identity thieves. Identity theft is a felony punishable by a jail sentence and/or fines.

In the millions of words written since President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive action that created DACA, little has been said about identity theft. In fact, the USCIS DACA application specifically instructed candidates not to list fraudulent Social Security numbers they may have been used on employment forms.

Third, speaking of crimes, DACA permits were granted to candidates that may have had three misdemeanors. To unplug the huge court backlog, many misdemeanors were pleaded down from felonies. Most people don’t include multiple misdemeanors and felonies in their definition of exceptional kids.

Fourth, Obama’s DACA wasn’t approved by Congress, the only branch of the government that can write and pass immigration legislation. Trump surely knows this, just as he knows that with a simple one-paragraph memo to USCIS that would take 60 seconds to draft, he could end DACA.

Standards for DACA eligibility are so lax that, according to Chris Crane, head of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement union, having any criterion at all is pointless. Crane said that the Homeland Security Department ordered his agents to release anyone who said they qualified for Obama’s DACA.

Nearly 800,000 DACAs have been issued. Those who are truly exceptional could be handled on a case-by-case basis, instead of granting a blanket amnesty that includes work permits and other affirmative benefits.

Trump’s flip-flop on ending DACA, a cornerstone of his campaign promises to make immigration policies work for Americans, bodes poorly for other more restrictive reforms his base hoped for when they voted for him.

As of today, Trump owns DACA, and may have to suffer the consequences in 2020.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 