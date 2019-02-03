Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 3 , 2019, 5:55 pm | Rain 55º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Foils Small Classroom Fantasy of Los Angeles Teachers

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | February 3, 2019 | 5:30 p.m.

If any reader can describe a more comic-tragic state than Los Angeles Unified School District teachers demanding smaller classroom sizes when their union, the United Teachers of Los Angeles (UTLA), vigorously supports unlimited immigration, please click here to email me.

Last month, striking teachers approved a contract between their union and LAUSD officials that will give instructors a 6 percent pay hike, additional staff support and, over a four-year period, smaller class sizes. As one LAUSD English teacher told CNN, “39,42, 50” students are “stuffed” into a single room.

The details on how to get to those smaller class sizes will be worked out later, weasel words for nobody has a clue. And why everyone is clueless is because thousands of immigrant children flock into California’s public schools every year with the blessing of every official with decision-making power.

Starting with Gov. Gavin Newsom and down to the local school principals, everyone, at least officially, is all in on immigration.

All are welcome in sanctuary state California, and the UTLA is among the most welcoming. The UTLA has hosted “Immigrants’ Rights for Educators,” and participated in “Freedom for Immigrants” and “Here to Stay” rallies, actions that belie searching for classroom overcrowding solutions.

Some legislative history partially explains how California’s schools got into the mess they’re in today. In the 1982 Plyler v. Doe decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered equal access to all children regardless of their immigration status.

At about the same time that the Supreme Court handed down its decision, California’s legal and illegal immigrant population began to increase dramatically. Today, about half of the country’s 43.7 million immigrants live in California, Texas and New York, with California accounting for 24 percent, or about 10.7 million, according to Pew Research. The state’s entire population is 39.8 million.

In 1994, Proposition 187, which would have denied some benefits to illegal immigrants, including public education, passed with 59 percent of the vote. But after immigration advocacy groups, with the assistance of then-Gov. Gray Davis, filed serval lawsuits, eventually Prop. 187 was dead.

How much blame for California’s education failures can be attributed to the Supreme Court, Prop. 187’s federal court scuttling or the subsequent 25 years of unenforced immigration laws with myriad loopholes that encourage immigration is hard to pinpoint.

But bundle the three variables together, and the explanation for California plunging from one of the nation’s most effective and respected public school systems to 10th from the bottom becomes apparent.

For the 2017-2018 academic year, about 25 percent of LAUSD’s total enrollment is classified as English Learners. About 100 languages other than English are spoken in the district, mostly Spanish, but also Korean, Armenian, Tagalog, Cantonese, Arabic, Vietnamese and Russian.

Statewide, the English Learners breakdown is similar. Of the state’s 6.2 million enrollees, about 1.3 million are ELs. The state Department of Education doesn’t identify whether the non-English speaking students are legal immigrants’ children, the American-born citizen children of illegal immigrants or illegal immigrants. But using the widely accepted cost per pupil rate of roughly $10,000 annually, California taxpayers spent approximately $10 billion last year and have spent hundreds of billions of dollars over the decades to educate non-English speaking students.

That amount of money and teacher effort comes with at least some consequences to the mainstream students. A teacher has only so much time during a demanding day.

Going forward, if Los Angeles teachers truly want smaller classes, they must defy their union. Then they must defy the UTLA on the grounds that it’s unreasonable and unfair to promote more immigration when so many existing students are already underserved.

— Joe Guzzardi is an analyst and researcher with Progressives for Immigration Reform who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 