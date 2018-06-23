Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:54 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: Ivanka, Jared Kushner Luring Donald Trump into Immigration Swamp

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | August 27, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

When, right out of the starting block, President Donald Trump reneged on a key campaign vow, he inadvertently laid the foundation for a swamp of his own making just months later.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly promised to end “on Day One” Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

But he has lollygagged as president, appeasing the DACAs with flattering language, and allowing President Barack Obama’s unilaterally created program to go forward.

For seven months since Trump’s election, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has approved thousands of new DACA applications, renewed rollovers, and continued issuing Social Security numbers, work permits and approving other affirmative benefits.

Looking in the rear-view mirror, Trump’s failure to make good on his DACA promise has given the pro-immigration faction a bargaining chip to negotiate what insiders like to call a grand bargain: Give amnesty to the DACAs, and, in exchange, we’ll help you get what you want, namely funding for the Southwest border wall.

That’s how one-sided grand immigration bargains work. Amnesty is instantaneous; border security comes later, if ever.

The muddle Trump fashioned by perpetuating DACA is inexplicable. Ending it would take only seconds — issue a one-sentence memo to USCIS ordering it to terminate the program.

Obama created DACA by memo, not an executive order, and not an executive action. Trump can kill it the same way Obama created it, with a memo.

Instead of DACA being defunct for the 200-plus days of the Trump administration, immigration advocates can now use it to hammer Trump to achieve their agenda. And the advocates include more than just the usual congressional Democratic suspects.

Among them are Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Kushner, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both White House advisers; Vice President Mike Pence; and former and current chiefs of staff Reince Priebus and John Kelly. In their previous lives as a congressman and the Republican National Committee chairman, Pence and Priebus, respectively, actively but unsuccessfully promoted amnesty.

Collectively, the inner circle immigration expansionists represent a powerful and influential alliance.

As united as Trump’s base is in its opposition to DACA, it’s mostly unaware of how egregious the program is. In news stories, in Congress and in Trump’s speeches, DACA is referred to as a program for young people brought by their parents to the United States as minors. From a recent McClatchy story describing DACA’s history: “... to protect young people brought into the country illegally as children ...”

Yet, the USCIS qualifying guidelines don’t specify how the minors must have arrived; they could simply have crossed illegally or paid smugglers. Moreover, despite Trump’s claim that DACAs are great kids, multiple misdemeanor offenders have been allowed into the program.

Attorneys general in 10 states have imposed a Sept. 5 deadline for the Trump administration to nullify DACA, or they’ll file a lawsuit, and likely prevail. But if, in the meantime, Trump caves in, his voter base would be unforgiving. Voters never forget immigration betrayal.

The nation elected Trump because of his commitment to enforce immigration laws, and end unconstitutional DACA. He should follow his campaign instincts. End DACA, and take the bargaining chip away from immigration advocates before it’s parlayed into an amnesty Americans don’t want.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

