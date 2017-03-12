Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:25 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: Jeff Sessions Only the Latest Target in Democrats’ Witch Hunt

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | March 12, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

Every time Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., or House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., scream outrage, rest assured that their end game is to delegitimize President Donald Trump’s administration and to delay his legislative progress on tax cuts, health legislation and immigration reform.

Today’s target for the perpetually frenzied Democrats is Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who they accuse of lying under oath during his Senate confirmation hearings when he was asked about his contacts with the Russian government.

The Democrats, along with their reliable allies The Washington Post and The New York Times, want America to believe, as Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., suggested during the hearing, that Sessions colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign and lied about it.

The Times editorial page proclaimed the story “a bombshell,” but Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, more accurately labeled the storm surrounding Sessions a “nothing burger,” and “political theater.”

Here’s how Cruz arrived at his conclusion. Franken’s question about Sessions’ possible machinations with Russians included these words: “claimed to have,” “allegedly,” “alleging,” “if it’s true.” In other words, Franken’s question was hypothetical.

Absent specific evidence that Sessions is guilty of wrongdoing, Schumer, Pelosi, Franken, et al, have no case.

Moreover, Franken’s inquiry was posed in the context of ongoing, core-election communications with Russians. But Sessions met with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak while he was a senator, a routine interaction between foreign dignitaries and congressional representatives.

As an example of how common such meetings are, at least 30 Senate Democrats met with Russian officials in 2015 to promote President Barack Obama’s Iran deal.

Pelosi called Sessions a perjurer, and along with Schumer and dozens of other Democrats, demanded he resign.

For his part, Sessions said that the fake news charges against him are “hyped beyond reason” and “unfair.” Trump said his Senate enemies are engaged in a “total witch hunt.”

In a move that doesn’t appease his opposition, Sessions agreed to recuse himself from future Russia-related probes, but not quit his attorney general position. The Democrats’ goal is an FBI investigation to determine if grounds for an indictment against Sessions exists, and to appoint an independent prosecutor to comprehensively examine his conduct, and to review the Trump administration’s possible ties to Russia.

After a lengthy delay when Democrats spent weeks of exercising every procedural maneuver in the books to slow his confirmation, the Senate finally approved Sessions on Feb. 9. The reason behind the snail’s pace: Sessions represents the biggest threat to the Schumer-Pelosi-led open borders congressional faction.

The diametric opposite on immigration to Obama’s attorney generals, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, Sessions will advise Trump to penalize sanctuary cities that harbor criminal aliens, secure the border, enforce immigration laws in the interior, eliminate visa fraud and develop a more efficient plan to properly vet a slower influx of incoming refugees.

Voters are weary of manufactured nonscandals, personal attacks and leaks from Obama’s White House holdovers. Sessions’ recusal is the smart thing, but he won’t resign.

For Trump’s critics, be they in Congress, the White House or the general public, there’s no successful outcome. Trump has more than 98 percent of his presidency left to serve, and the smart money expects him to fulfill every day of it.

The time has come for all who are “lighting their hair on fire,” as House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., accurately described the frenzied anti-Trump histrionics, to take a deep breath.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 