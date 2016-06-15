Joe Guzzardi: Despite Orlando Terrorism Ties, Barack Obama Won’t Acknowledge the Obvious

The June 12 Orlando massacre shouldn’t be blamed on inadequate gun-control laws, described as a lone-wolf attack or a homegrown terrorist tragedy, or dismissed as the act of a crazed hate-crime perpetrator.

Orlando represents war on America, and the culprit is President Barack Obama, his shackling of law enforcement in favor of political correctness, and his reckless disregard for Americans’ safety, all of which eventually led to the slaughter of 49 innocent people.

Early reports indicate that Omar Mateen, the American-born son of Afghani legal immigrants, pledged his ISIS allegiance during a 9-1-1 call just before he began his rampage on the gay community and shouted “Allahu Akbar!” (God is great) as his shooting spree left dead and wounded bodies strewn about the Pulse nightclub.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, later confirmed that Mateen had made his pledge.

While many of the official statements are being carefully worded during the investigation’s initial days, Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio strongly suggested that radical Islam motivated Mateen. As Rubio put it, the Orlando attack was “inspired by radical Islamic ideology,” a phrase Obama has steadfastly refused to use even in his statement Sunday just hours after the killings.

Exactly how Mateen’s family arrived in the United Sates is not yet clear. But what is known is that no matter how closely vetted the first Muslim arrivals may be, and FBI director James Comey says it’s impossible to screen them effectively, there’s no telling what their children may eventually do.

Mateen is the latest example in a long list of Muslim citizens who murdered Americans — like San Bernardino’s Syed Farook, who shot up a Christmas party attended by his former employees; Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez, who killed four U.S. Marines last year in Chattanooga, Tenn.; Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bomber; and then-Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, who killed 13 and injured 30 fellow soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, in an incident Obama called “workplace violence.”

The media criticized the FBI for opening and then closing three separate investigations into Mateen’s activities. But former deputy assistant FBI director Danny Coulson, who led the Oklahoma City bombing investigation, told Fox News that the blame should be put on Obama’s Justice Department for imposing a “ridiculously” short time on the agency to complete its review of terrorist suspects.

The Orlando massacre came at an interesting time in the Obama administration’s commitment to resettle more Middle Eastern refugees, 99 percent of whom support Sharia law. Obama has ordered that background checks on incoming Iraqi, Syrians and Afghani refugees be dramatically reduced to three months from 18-24 month.

Homeland Security Department records show that between 2001 and 2013, 30,000 Afghanis were resettled, and during the same period, an aggregate 1.5 million Muslims were made permanent U.S. residents.

After analyzing DHS data, the Senate Subcommittee on Immigration and The National Interest projected that without a significant reduction in green card visas, more than 680, 000 Muslims, the equivalent of Washington, D.C.’s population, would resettle within the next five years, and will be added to the estimated 3.3 million Muslims who already reside in America.

The Pew Research Center reports that in U.S. households, Arabic is the nation’s fastest-growing language, and to accommodate the growing demographic, the Census Bureau will offer an Arabic version of its 2020 count.

Orlando should wake Obama up to the folly of resettling thousands more Muslim refugees. But with only seven months left in his administration, he is unlikely to shift his course.

With luck, however, the next administration may have a greater commitment to national security. If not, more attacks and more lost lives are inevitable.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.